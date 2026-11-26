Nigel Farage denies calling Kemi Badenoch a Cameron cutie for diversity, while she calls his attacks personal and irrelevant amid ongoing political rivalry.

Nigel Farage has issued a firm denial regarding allegations that he referred to Kemi Badenoch as a racial slur linked to her promotion within the Conservative Party. The controversy emerged from a newspaper column written by Farage and subsequently shared on the social media platform X. In the text, Farage appeared to use specific terminology regarding Badenoch, a claim he now asserts is a misinterpretation of his words.

The Telegraph Column Dispute

The core of the disagreement centers on a section of an article published in the Telegraph. The excerpt suggested that Badenoch was a Cameron cutie hired to bolster diversity within the party ranks. Farage explicitly stated in his rebuttal that he did not use that phrase, repeating his denial multiple times to emphasize his position. He argued that the attribution of such language to his writing was factually incorrect and misleading.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Criticizes Nigel Farage for Attacking Husband Hamish Badenoch

The dispute intensified when Farage posted the relevant section of his column on X shortly before a scheduled interview with ITV. The timing of the post suggests a deliberate strategy to draw attention to the original text before clarifying his stance. The shared content included broader critiques of the Conservative Party, contrasting their recent actions with those of the political opposition.

Badenoch's Response on Irrelevance

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, responded to the exchange in a video posted on X. She characterized Farage's comments as personal attacks driven by his fading political influence. Badenoch asserted that Farage has recognized he will never become prime minister and is therefore lashing out to remain relevant in the political discourse.

Advertisement

Her response framed the incident as part of a broader pattern of behavior from Farage, who she claims is sliding into irrelevance. By labeling the attacks as personal, she aimed to dismiss the substantive political disagreements and redirect focus to Farage's motivations. This approach seeks to isolate Farage from the mainstream political debate and portray him as an outsider.

Political Context and Single Market

The exchange occurred against a backdrop of significant shifts in UK political strategy. Farage's column also touched upon the actions of the unelected Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who rejoined much of the European Union single market. The column criticized this move as an ideological retreat to globalism rather than addressing everyday issues faced by citizens.

Farage used the opportunity to contrast the Conservative approach with what he viewed as the failures of the past decade. He argued that the political class had lost touch with the realities of ordinary people. The reference to Burnham's decisions served to highlight his own stance on sovereignty and economic independence.

Ongoing Media and Public Reaction

The clash has drawn attention from various media outlets and political commentators. The Telegraph, which originally published the column, has become a focal point for the dispute. Social media platforms like X have amplified the debate, with both sides engaging in a battle for narrative control.

Advertisement

Political podcasts and analysis shows are dissecting the implications of the exchange. The incident highlights the continuing tension between Farage and the Conservative establishment. It also underscores the sensitive nature of discussions around diversity and appointment in high-level politics. The resolution of this dispute remains unclear, but it has undoubtedly added to the existing political friction.