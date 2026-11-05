Nigel Farage Blames Trump Iran War for Republican Midterm Defeat

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claims Donald Trump broke his no foreign war promise amid the Iran conflict, directly linking the eight-month dispute to the Republican Party's recent midterm election losses in Congress.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has delivered a sharp critique of US President Donald Trump, stating that the Republican Party suffered a significant defeat in the recent midterm elections because Trump failed to uphold his commitment to avoid foreign interventions. Speaking in London, Farage pointed to the eight-month conflict with Iran as the primary catalyst for the voter backlash that resulted in Democrats regaining control of both houses of Congress. He argued that the resulting rise in gas and diesel prices directly contradicted Trump's core campaign promise of economic stability and isolationism.

Trump Iran Conflict Breached Campaign Promises

Farage asserted that the key lesson for the President is the absolute necessity of keeping promises, particularly regarding the avoidance of international military engagements. He noted that while Trump performed well in maintaining pledges during his first and second terms, the decision to engage in conflict with Iran was a critical error. The Reform UK leader emphasized that the resulting increase in fuel costs for American consumers was more damaging to the Republican brand than any other factor during the election cycle.

Also read What Trump's election meltdown means for the UK - from Farage to fuel prices

The Republican Party experienced a staggering loss of power on Tuesday, ending a decade of dominance for the Make America Great Again movement. The defeat is widely interpreted as a direct voter rejection of the administration's handling of the military situation in the Middle East. Farage highlighted that the conflict, which began at the end of February, was initially portrayed by Trump and his allies as a quick victory that could be won in days, but it instead dragged on for eight months with negative economic consequences.

Farage Criticizes Tactical Strikes and War Duration

During a press conference in central London, Farage went further to describe the military strategy as a mistake, questioning the logic of sustained hostilities. He stated that while he agreed with the concept of tactical strikes intended to slow nuclear weapons programs, he strongly opposed entering a war that could last for years. He expressed bewilderment at a President who had built his political rise on a platform of opposing interventions in Libya and Iraq, yet authorized prolonged conflict in Iran.

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Farage recalled his own shifting stance on the issue, noting that he initially supported the removal of diplomatic restraints in February but changed his position by March. He argued that the United Kingdom should not have become involved in another foreign war and criticized the bizarre nature of a leader who campaigned against overseas conflicts but then initiated them. The Reform UK leader maintained that the man who came from nowhere to become President twice did so primarily on the promise of ending foreign wars.

Defence Spokesman and NATO Expansion Debate

The comments came as Farage announced the appointment of former RAF wing commander Angus MacIntyre as the party's new defence spokesman. MacIntyre, who resigned after forty years of service, insisted that the UK must do more to support Ukraine in its four-year conflict with Russia. This stance prompted Farage to revisit his controversial views on the origins of the Russia-Ukraine war, referencing the opinions of the late US foreign policy adviser Henry Kissinger regarding NATO expansion.

Farage cited Kissinger's belief that aggressively expanding NATO to the east after the fall of the Berlin Wall provoked Vladimir Putin. He argued that this strategic miscalculation encouraged aggressive actions by the Russian leader against Western interests. The Reform UK leader used this historical context to reinforce his broader skepticism of military interventionism and to justify his criticism of the Trump administration's approach to international security challenges.