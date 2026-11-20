Reform UK leader defends MP Sarah Pochin's sexist remarks by claiming intoxication. Labour criticizes the response as defensive. Full details on the sting operation fallout.

Nigel Farage has publicly suggested that Reform UK Member of Parliament Sarah Pochin was intoxicated during a festive gathering when she made disparaging remarks about her party colleagues. The former UK Independence Party leader made these comments while appearing on the television program Good Morning Britain, addressing a controversial undercover sting operation that recently surfaced allegations of misogyny within his political movement. The incident has reignited debates regarding the internal culture of the Reform UK party and its treatment of female members.

Farage Defends MP With Alcohol Excuse

The Reform UK leader stated that he had spoken directly with the Runcorn MP regarding the video footage and asserted that her claims of systemic exclusion were unfounded. He characterized the setting as a late-night Christmas party and speculated that Ms Pochin might have been downwind of a few drinks when she spoke. Mr Farage emphasized that she has expressed regret for her words and does not stand by the specific views she shared during that state. He described the situation as a classic example of individuals saying unintended things after consuming alcohol, rather than a reflection of the party's actual ethos.

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Allegations Of Male Dominance Exposed

The controversy originated from a covert investigation conducted by ITV reporters for their news program Exposure. The documentary, titled Undercover: A Year In Reform, was broadcast last month and featured hidden camera footage of Ms Pochin complaining about the gender dynamics within the organization. In the recording, she accused colleagues of excluding her specifically because she was a woman, describing the environment as fraught with alpha male behavior. She noted that despite her public appearances where she appears welcoming, she faces significant difficulty navigating the political landscape as a woman.

Party Leadership Denies Sexist Culture

Mr Farage strongly rejected the implication that Reform UK is a sexist boys club, pointing to the significant presence of women in leadership roles across the organization. He cited several high-profile female politicians as evidence of gender equality, including Andrea Jenkyns, who serves as the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire. Additionally, he highlighted Suella Braverman, who holds a position in the shadow cabinet as the education spokesman, as further proof of female influence in the party structure. The leader insisted that his party has many women involved in decision-making processes, including leaders of county councils.

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Labour Criticizes Response To Misogyny Claims

Political opponents were quick to condemn the leader's defense strategy. A spokesman for the Labour Party characterized Reform UK as a sexist boys club and criticized the leader's handling of the scandal. They argued that it was unacceptable for the leader to dismiss a woman calling out a chauvinistic culture by suggesting she was merely drunk. The opposition viewed the response as an attempt to undermine the validity of the allegations rather than addressing the underlying issues raised by the undercover footage.

Specific Context Of The Undercover Sting

The footage captures Ms Pochin describing her frustrations with the press office, which she noted was composed entirely of men at the time. She expressed pleasure when a young woman joined the team, but her delivery of these sentiments was captured in a manner that drew severe criticism. The Daily Mail contacted Ms Pochin for comment regarding the ongoing controversy, but the primary narrative remains focused on the leader's public justification of her behavior during the festive event.