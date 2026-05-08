Nigel Farage Declares Historic Shift in UK Politics as Reform UK Gains Ground in Local Elections

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage celebrates his party's significant gains in the 2026 local elections, claiming a historic shift in British politics. Labour faces substantial losses, raising questions about Sir Keir Starmer's leadership. The results highlight a fracturing of the two-party system and the rise of Reform UK as a national force.

Nigel Farage , the leader of Reform UK, has declared a historic shift in British politics following his party's remarkable performance in the 2026 local elections .

Farage, exuding confidence, stated that both Labour and the Conservatives are facing potential wipeout in their traditional strongholds, marking a significant transformation in the UK's political landscape. His party has secured control of key councils, including Havering and Newcastle-under-Lyme, while Labour has suffered substantial losses, losing eight councils and over 200 councillors. Farage's triumphant remarks came as he celebrated Reform UK's gains, emphasizing that the party's success is not merely a protest vote but a fundamental realignment of British politics.

He highlighted that Reform UK is now the most national of all parties, appealing to voters across the country with a promise of good value for money and fresh ideas. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has acknowledged Labour's poor performance, admitting to unnecessary mistakes and vowing to reflect and respond to the voters' message.

Despite calls within his own party for his resignation, Starmer remains resolute, stating that the election results do not weaken his resolve to deliver the change he promised. He admitted that Labour failed to convince the public that things would improve, a sentiment echoed by the loss of every seat to Reform UK in areas like Hartlepool and Wigan, which were once Labour strongholds.

The local elections have underscored the fracturing of the UK's two-party system, with Labour losing votes to various parties across the board. The results have also raised questions about Starmer's leadership, with some Labour MPs calling for his resignation following the party's dismal performance. Farage's Reform UK has capitalized on voter dissatisfaction, positioning itself as a viable alternative to the established parties.

The local elections, seen as a barometer of public opinion since Labour's landslide victory in the 2024 general election, have revealed a significant shift in voter sentiment. With Reform UK on the verge of winning 300 seats, the party's success has sent shockwaves through the political establishment. Farage's assertion that the UK is witnessing a historic shift in politics has been met with both skepticism and acknowledgment of the changing political dynamics.

As the results continue to roll in, the focus will be on how Labour and the Conservatives respond to the challenges posed by Reform UK's rise





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