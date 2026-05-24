Nigel Farage Hacked by Russian Spies: Claim Amid Local Elections

In the run-up to this month’s local elections, Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, claims to have been hacked by Russian spies, as sources revealed. The phone of a senior adviser to Farage, George Cottrell, was also compromised while he was working for a pro-Nato party in Montenegro, leading US spy sources to believe Moscow was behind the hack. The parliamentary standards commissioner is investigating whether the politician broke Commons rules by accepting a significant gift shortly before deciding to stand for parliament in 2024.

Nigel Farage claims Russian spies hacked his phone to obtain details of his controversial £5million gift from a crypto billionaire. Sources say the Reform UK leader became ‘intensely suspicious’ that he had been compromised by ‘foreign state actors’ after last month’s revelation about the donation made by Thai-based Christopher Harborne .

The leader submitted his mobile phone for forensic analysis by counter-espionage experts, who concluded that hostile state actors, almost certainly linked to Moscow, had used ‘spear phishing’ tactics to compromise his phone, email, and bank accounts





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Nigel Farage Russian Spies Hack Phone Christopher Harborne Reform Local Elections Spear Phishing Malware Nuclear Deterrence Ukraine Thai-Based Harborne Doha Malaysia Vladimir Putin Nato Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Compromise Hostile State Actors Nation-State Brexit Party Reformer

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