Nigel Farage Hacked by Russian Spies: Claim Amid Local Elections

In the run-up to this month’s local elections, Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, claims to have been hacked by Russian spies, as sources revealed. The phone of a senior adviser to Farage, George Cottrell, was also compromised while he was working for a pro-Nato party in Montenegro, leading US spy sources to believe Moscow was behind the hack. The parliamentary standards commissioner is investigating whether the politician broke Commons rules by accepting a significant gift shortly before deciding to stand for parliament in 2024.
Nigel Farage claims Russian spies hacked his phone to obtain details of his controversial £5million gift from a crypto billionaire. Sources say the Reform UK leader became ‘intensely suspicious’ that he had been compromised by ‘foreign state actors’ after last month’s revelation about the donation made by Thai-based Christopher Harborne .
The leader submitted his mobile phone for forensic analysis by counter-espionage experts, who concluded that hostile state actors, almost certainly linked to Moscow, had used ‘spear phishing’ tactics to compromise his phone, email, and bank accounts
Nigel Farage Russian Spies Hack Phone Christopher Harborne Reform Local Elections Spear Phishing Malware Nuclear Deterrence Ukraine Thai-Based Harborne Doha Malaysia Vladimir Putin Nato Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Compromise Hostile State Actors Nation-State Brexit Party Reformer
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