Nigel Farage Hails Historic Shift as Reform UK Makes Major Gains in 2026 Local Elections

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage celebrates significant gains in the 2026 local elections, describing it as a historic change in British politics. The party secured 103 seats, while Labour lost 80, with notable victories in traditional Labour strongholds like Greater Manchester and Wigan. Farage predicts further success in upcoming elections, comparing the momentum to clearing Becher’s Brook in the Grand National.

Nigel Farage is celebrating a historic shift in British politics after Reform UK secured significant gains in the 2026 local elections . Thousands of council seats across 136 local authorities were contested, including key areas like Bolton, Bury, Oldham, Manchester, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, and Wigan.

Additionally, six mayoral elections were held in England, alongside elections for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments. By early Friday, May 8, results from 13 of the 136 councils showed Reform UK winning 103 seats, while Labour lost 80, the Conservatives lost 11, independents lost 22, and Your Party lost one. The Greens gained eight seats, and the Liberal Democrats secured three.

At Reform UK’s Millbank headquarters, a jubilant Farage declared, I think what you’re witnessing is an historic change in British politics. Forget left-right, there is no more left-right. It is gone, it is out of the window, it’s finished. We are scoring stunning percentages in traditional old Labour areas.

We’re currently averaging about 39% of the vote, of the seats that are in already, we’re currently on 145 seats won. We are way exceeding anything that I thought. Later, Farage predicted further victories, stating, What you’ll see tomorrow is the same pattern repeated across the south when we win Essex by an extraordinary margin and Norfolk by an extraordinary margin.

As Reform surged in early local election results, the party claimed on X, It’s clear that Labour voters are switching directly to Reform. We are penetrating the red wall in a way the pollsters and experts simply didn’t predict. Britain wants Reform. Farage also suggested his party was on course for a general election victory, comparing the gains to clearing Becher’s Brook in the Grand National.

He said, This for me was our Becher’s Brook. If we cleared Becher’s Brook and landed well, we go on to win the Grand National. What is very clear to me is that our voters will stick with us now all the way through. They are not lending their vote to Reform.

In Greater Manchester, Reform won 13 of the 21 seats up for election on Salford City Council, reducing Labour’s previous 16 seats to just three. The Greens secured three seats, while one Conservative and one independent were also elected. Labour retained control of the council but with a reduced majority of 34 seats, down from 47.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats took control of Stockport Council, ending a no overall control deadlock that had persisted since 2011. A party spokesperson said, This is a great result and shows that Liberal Democrat teams can win right across the country. Our hardworking local team has held off the rise of Reform – while others sought to sow division and chaos, we focused on the issues that matter.

In Wigan, Labour lost 20 councillors as Reform UK won all but one of the available seats. Although Labour retains control of the council, represented in Parliament by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, its majority is now significantly reduced. Reform won 24 seats on the authority, bringing its total to 25, with an independent candidate securing the remaining seat. The Conservatives lost their one remaining seat in Wigan





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigel Farage Reform UK 2026 Local Elections Labour Party Conservative Party

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigel Farage and the Secret Crypto DonationAn analysis of the state of British politics focusing on a secret 5 million pound donation to Reform leader Nigel Farage from a cryptocurrency billionaire and the potential influence on proposed crypto policies.

Read more »

Local elections 2026: Lib Dems aim to defend leafy Greyfriars from ReformThe current Liberal Democrat councillor is looking to retain her seat on the council in the Fulwood ward

Read more »

Nigel Farage Cornered By Cathy Newman Over Reform's Wealthy Crypto DonorKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

2026 French MotoGPAll the latest about 2026 French MotoGP 2026-05-08T08:45:00. 2026 French MotoGP 2026-05-08T08:45:00 news, results and 2026 French MotoGP images

Read more »