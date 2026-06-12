Nigel Farage Insists He is Best Person to be PM 'Right Now'

Nigel Farage has insisted he is the best person to be Prime Minister right now, despite admitting his mother sometimes tells him to rein in. The Reform leader said he believes his parents are proud of his achievements in politics, but joked that he occasionally gets a critical call. He also caveated an answer about whether he wanted to run the country, saying he was currently the only candidate who could take on the establishment and do what needs to be done as PM.

Nigel Farage has admitted even his mother sometimes tells him to rein in as he insisted he is the best person to be Prime Minister right now.

The Reform leader said he believes his parents are proud of his achievements in politics, but joked that he occasionally gets a critical call. In an interview with LBC, Mr Farage also caveated an answer about whether he wanted to run the country. He said he was currently the only candidate who could take on the establishment and do what needs to be done as PM.

But the Brexit veteran added that in a couple of years time or more there may well be someone who is better equipped for the role. The next general election is widely expected in 2029, although Mr Farage has predicted one will happen next year. Speaking to host Nick Ferrari, the Clacton MP was asked whether his parents ever say Nigel for goodness sake lad, rein it in.

Occasionally I get a call from my mum, why did you do this the 62-year-old laughed. Pressed on whether his parents were proud, he replied I'd like to think they are proud of what I've done. Nigel Farage said he believes his parents are proud of his achievements in politics, but joked that he occasionally gets a critical call. I think they are, but we're English, we don't talk about these things too much.

Mr Farage said most of his family vote Reform, acknowledged that one member is a bit further Left than Labour. Challenged on whether he wants to be PM, Mr Farage paused to rub his face before saying Do you know something, not for the sake of the office or the title because I couldn't give a damn about that. Never been interested in that. For me, politics is not about what I become in terms of a personal status.

It's about what I can do. Right now, I believe I'm the only person that's got sufficient public rapport and the courage to take on the establishment and do what needs to be done. Right now, I'm the right person. May well be in a couple of years time or more somebody else comes along who's better equipped.

Right now, I do believe it's me. Reform has been enjoying a healthy lead in national polls With Reform enjoying a healthy lead in the polls, Mr Farage also revealed that Donald Trump's advice for if he does end up in No10 is to have fun.

What an amazing thought that is for all of us in all of our lives, because if you choose public office, you will necessarily, especially in the modern social media world, receive an awful lot of hate, as will your loved ones that are close to you, Mr Farage said. But have fun doing it is his advice. It's very good.





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