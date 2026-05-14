Nigel Farage Insists He 'Is Not a Crook' After Buying House in Cash Shortly After £5m Gift

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, has insisted he 'is not a crook' after buying a £1.4million house in cash shortly after being gifted £5million. He is facing an investigation by the Commons sleaze watchdog over the £5 million gift from Christopher Harborne.

Nigel Farage insists he 'is not a crook' after buying a £1.4million house in cash shortly after being gifted £5million. The Reform UK leader is facing an investigation by the Commons sleaze watchdog over the £5 million gift from Christopher Harborne .

Farage has hit out at reports that he bought the property shortly after the donation which he previously said was for his personal security. He insisted there was no connection between the £5 million gift and the property he bought soon after. Property records show the purchase of the house was completed in May 2024, weeks before he decided to stand in the general election, according to Sky News. Reform UK is considering legal options in response to the report.

Nigel Farage is facing an investigation by the Commons sleaze watchdog over the undeclared gift from Mr Harborne





MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigel Farage Reform UK House Cash Gift Investigation Parliamentary Commissioner For Standards Mps' Code Of Conduct Christopher Harborne £5 Million £1.4Million Clacton General Election Proof Of Funds Relevant Checks Establishment Media Fake News Cosy Consensus Challenge Parliamentary Commissioner For Standards Danie £5 Million Gift £5 Million Undeclared Gift £5 Million Gift From Mr Harborne £5 Million Undeclared Gift From Mr Harborne £5 Million Gift From Christopher Harborne £5 Million Undeclared Gift From Christopher Ha £5 Million Gift To Nigel Farage £5 Million Undeclared Gift To Nigel Farage £5 Million Gift To Nigel Farage From Christoph £5 Million Undeclared Gift To Nigel Farage Fro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigel Farage faces investigation into undeclared £5m 'gift' from crypto billionaireNigel Farage is to be investigated by the Parliamentary standards watchdog over an £5m undeclared 'gift' from a crypto billionaire.

Read more »

Nigel Farage Facing Sleaze Probe Over £5 Million Donation From Crypto BillionaireKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Nigel Farage to face investigation over £5m gift he receivedFarage has insisted that the sum was spent on private security

Read more »

Daniel Greenberg probes Nigel Farage over undeclared £5m gift from Christopher HarborneThe investigation is based on rule five of the MPs' code of conduct, which requires new MPs to register financial interests received within 12 months before their election. The commissioner has the power to recommend suspensions from the House in cases of breaches, which would need to be approved by the Commons as a whole. If a suspension is long enough, a recall petition can trigger a by-election. However, with Reform well ahead in the polls, Mr. Farage is widely expected to win such a contest.

Read more »