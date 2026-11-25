Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Arron Banks launch the Keep Britain Out campaign, pledging to block any bid to rejoin the EU under the banner of Project Hope.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage officially launched the Keep Britain Out campaign on Wednesday, positioning the initiative as a direct counter to any potential Labour-led effort to reverse the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union. Alongside Leave.EU co-founder Arron Banks and economist Catherine McBride, Mr. Farage unveiled a pledge demanding that politicians honor the result of the 2016 referendum and prevent a second membership vote.

The campaign explicitly rejects the rhetorical strategies of the 2016 Leave.EU effort, which critics labeled Project Fear due to its warnings about economic consequences. Mr. Farage stated that the new initiative represents Project Hope, focusing on optimism for an independent Britain rather than fear of economic decline. He emphasized that the approach is fundamentally different, aiming to showcase the benefits of sovereignty rather than dwelling on potential losses.

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Strategic Alliances and Campaign Structure

Mr. Farage reunited the so-called Bad Boys of Brexit for this launch, signaling a consolidated effort to maintain pressure on political opponents. Mr. Banks, a major donor to the 2016 Leave.EU campaign, will lead the Keep Britain Out operation, asserting that it is his money and his campaign. The group plans to recruit MPs to sign a list of ten pledges, including opposition to mass migration and support for domestic farming and fishing industries.

This move creates a rival to the Stay Out campaign, which was launched earlier in the month with the support of Lord Michael Gove, a prominent figure in the official Vote Leave campaign. Mr. Banks dismissed the Stay Out initiative, describing it as belonging to the dripping wet Tories. He argued that the Keep Britain Out campaign has broader appeal by actively inviting both Labour and Conservative MPs who support leaving the EU to sign their pledge.

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Geopolitical Veto Power in France

A central pillar of the campaign's strategy involves predicting international political shifts that could block re-entry. Mr. Farage asserted that any attempts by Labour leader Andy Burnham to take Britain back into the EU would be thwarted by French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen. He predicts that the National Rally party leader will win the French elections next April, a victory he believes would alter the dynamics in Brussels.

The Reform chief explained that under EU rules, new membership requires unanimous approval from all member states. He noted that the French president holds veto power over such decisions, similar to how President Charles de Gaulle blocked British entry in the 1960s. Mr. Farage stated that under a Le Pen presidency, securing French approval for Britain to rejoin would be extremely difficult, effectively serving as a permanent barrier to reintegration.

Long-Term Political Implications

The launch marks a significant escalation in the post-Brexit political landscape, with dedicated anti-rejoin campaigns now competing for parliamentary support. By framing the issue as a matter of honoring democratic mandates rather than economic debate, Mr. Farage aims to lock in the exit permanently. The campaign's focus on recruiting cross-party support suggests an intent to make Brexit a bipartisan consensus issue rather than a partisan battleground.

As the political calendar moves toward the next round of national elections, the Keep Britain Out campaign intends to hold politicians accountable to their 2016 promises. The inclusion of specific pledges regarding migration and industry highlights a broader vision for UK policy that extends beyond the single issue of EU membership. The success of this strategy will depend on its ability to maintain momentum and secure widespread signatures from members of parliament across the political spectrum.