Nigel Farage's Reform UK gains momentum as Labour leader Burnham's EU stance fuels Brexit debates. Analyze the political impact and polling shifts.

Nigel Farage has emerged from a period of political stagnation as his Reform UK party attempts to regain relevance against the backdrop of intense national debate regarding the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union. While Farage previously faced the prospect of leading a party trailing significantly behind both the Conservative and Labour options, current events suggest a renewed vigor in his campaign efforts.

Reform UK Polling Gains From New EU Debate

Reform UK currently sits in third place, trailing the Conservative Party by a narrow margin and sitting twelve points behind the Labour Party in the latest polling data. This positioning marks a significant shift from August of last year when Reform UK polled at thirty-five percent compared to Labour's twenty percent. The recent polling indicates Reform UK has climbed to twenty percent while Labour under the leadership of Richard Burnham has risen to thirty-two percent.

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Support for rejoining the European Union dropped five percentage points to forty-three percent following statements made by Richard Burnham that raised the specter of a second referendum. Conversely, support for staying out rose by two points to thirty-seven percent, while three percent of respondents moved into the don't know category. A Reform UK adviser admitted that Burnham's decision to reopen the Europe question is a strategic blunder that will help Reform climb out of the rut it has languished in for the past six months.

Farage Leverages Past Brexit Victory Campaign

Farage appeared alongside his old Brexiteer ally Arron Banks at an event titled Keep Britain Out, holding a pair of events that recreated the atmosphere of the 2016 referendum contest. Farage told the assembled throng that the Prime Minister had no mandate for an agreement that would make Britain a vassal state of Brussels. He insisted to reporters that he did not pick this fight because the Prime Minister picked this fight and that he considered the matter done and dusted.

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Having entered politics in the nineteen nineties to campaign against the EU, Europe remains familiar and comfortable territory for Farage. The belief in Reform is that EU membership is much more uncertain and dangerous ground for Burnham and Labour. A senior Reform source noted that the entire political world had arrived at an accommodation which not everybody was happy with, but people were living with it, and Burnham has stirred the pot again.

Labour Faces Internal Divisions on Europe Policy

While many in Labour are excited about Burnham's push to get closer to Europe, there are MPs who fear that the Prime Minister has wrenched open Pandora's Box. One Labour backbencher described the approach on the future relationship as insane, warning that setting a hare running could lead to a loss of control. A return to the division and acrimony of the Brexit years is one major concern for the party.

Anxiety exists that Burnham's language on Europe will eventually result in Labour being squeezed in a pincer movement between more Europhile parties such as the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, and Eurosceptic opinion represented by the Tories and Reform. Much of Labour's polling recovery under Burnham has been driven by reconsolidating progressive voters who had drifted away from the party under Sir Keir Starmer.

The backbencher warned that until recently, the idea of rejoining the EU had not been a non-negotiable for these voters. By dialing up rhetoric and expectations on Europe, Burnham might actually push those voters into a space where they become really annoyed if Labour does not end up delivering a return to the EU. At the same time, the prospect of Brexit being reversed fires up Reform's base.

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Migration Data Provides Context for Political Climate

Labour has successfully spiked Farage's guns on immigration with figures showing the lowest net migration for thirty years outside of the Covid period at seventy-seven thousand. However, observers believe the Prime Minister has just thrown him a Brexit-shaped life belt. Farage is perhaps never happier than when campaigning against Britain's membership of the European Union.

Additionally, Farage is dealing with scrutiny from the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne regarding a potential breach of parliamentary rules. Farage denies any wrongdoing and argues he did not have to declare it as it was a non-political personal gift that would pay for his security. These compounding political pressures highlight the complex landscape in which Farage is attempting to rebuild his party's influence.