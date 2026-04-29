Nigel Farage Targeted in Arson Attack, Receives £5 Million for Security

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage reveals he was the victim of an arson attempt and has received a substantial donation from a billionaire to enhance his personal security amid increasing threats and attacks. The news coincides with predictions of significant gains for the Reform Party in upcoming local elections.

Nigel Farage , the leader of the Reform Party , has revealed he was the target of an arson attack last year when a firebomb was pushed through the letterbox of his home.

Fortunately, the device burnt out before causing significant damage. This incident is just one in a series of attacks and threats Farage has experienced in recent months, including having beer thrown at him, a car damaged by protesters, and being pelted with objects during public appearances. He has expressed concern over both physical attacks and increasingly violent online rhetoric directed towards him, stating that police response has been inadequate.

To bolster his personal security, Farage received a substantial seven-figure sum – estimated at £5 million – from British billionaire Christopher Harborne, an ardent supporter of Reform UK. This funding was provided as a gift and therefore wasn't subject to political donation regulations. Farage stated he had previously attempted to secure funding from the Home Office but was unsuccessful, leading him to rely on private support. He feels increasingly vulnerable and believes the state will not provide adequate protection.

The attempted arson attack occurred while Farage was not at home, and he discovered the damage upon returning. Despite police investigations, no suspects have been identified. Farage highlighted the duality of public reaction to his political persona, acknowledging both strong support and intense opposition. He also pointed to a previous incident in Clacton-on-Sea where a protester threw a banana milkshake at him, with Harborne present during the event.

The Reform Party has called for a broader discussion regarding the protection of Members of Parliament in light of these incidents. Farage’s security concerns have been compounded by a reduction in his security detail provided by parliamentary authorities, which he claims was cut by 75% last October. He expressed outrage at the illegal obtaining of information regarding his private finances, suggesting it is linked to the public disclosure of the security funding arrangement.

Beyond the immediate threat to his personal safety, the news comes as the Reform Party is predicted to make significant gains in the upcoming local elections on May 7th. An AI-driven model by data insight firm Bombe projects Reform will win the most council seats overall, particularly in working-class towns across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, the North of England, and certain urban areas.

Simultaneously, the model forecasts substantial losses for the Labour Party, potentially losing control of 50 councils, and a surge in support for the Green Party, which is expected to gain control or become the largest party in several inner London boroughs. This political landscape underscores the growing public support for alternative parties and the increasing polarization of the political climate, contributing to the heightened security risks faced by prominent political figures like Nigel Farage





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigel Farage Reform Party Arson Attack Security Local Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI Model Predicts Labour Losses and Surge for Reform UK and Green Party in Local ElectionsAn AI-powered model forecasts significant losses for Labour in the upcoming local elections, with Reform UK projected to win the most council seats and the Green Party making substantial gains, particularly in London. The model predicts a rise in councils with no overall control, indicating a fragmented political landscape.

Read more »

EastEnders star confirms 'beautiful ending' for NigelBBC EastEnders spoilers as Nigel Bates star Paul Bradley confirms emotional scenes to come as his on-screen Walford character dies.

Read more »

EastEnders legend pays touching tribute to 'phenomenal' co-stars ahead of heartbreaking exitEastEnders icon Paul Bradley has opened up about Nigel Bates' tragic exit from the BBC soap

Read more »

EastEnders: Emotional Farewell to Nigel Bates as Character DiesNigel Bates passes away peacefully in a moving EastEnders episode, surrounded by his wife Julie and best friend Phil. The storyline highlights themes of dementia, friendship, and keeping promises.

Read more »

Nigel Mansell disputes F1 battling claim as ‘short memories’ criticisedSam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.After graduating from the University of Central Lancashire in 2013, Sam quickly found work reporting on F1, while gaining on-site experience with the BTCC and, latterly, W Series.

Read more »

Nigel Farage says petrol bomb was set alight on porch of his home last yearReform UK leader Nigel Farage has revealed his home was firebombed at the start of 2025, and he has received a large gift for his security.

Read more »