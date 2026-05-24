Nigel Farage warns against Andy Burnham and 'two-horse race' ahead of Makerfield by-election

Nigel Farage, the leader of UK Independence Party, emphasizes the importance of Robert Kenyon, Reform's candidate, in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. Farage warns that Andy Burnham, the incumbent Greater Manchester Mayor, is campaigning for a 'two-horse race' without a clear winner. The polling analyst Survation conducted the first survey, placing Labour ahead at 43% and Reform at 40%.

Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe suggests a deal with Elon Musk. Unfortunately, regarding his ambivalence towards the Greens' nominee who left the contest, harming the Labour party.

Also speaking about his ambivalent inclination towards PR voting system and increasing the top rate of tax. As dangerous for Labour, he sees potential impact on wealth distribution, suggesting shifts to Northern England. Despite being popular among MPs to rejoin EU, his proposal was considered unhelpful. He will present his reforms aiming for greater influence on the government. Criticism is rising, why he wanted to increase tax rates





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UK Independence Party Brexit-Backing Seat Makerfield By-Election Andey Burnham Robert Kenyon Pact With Mr Farage's Party Endorsement From Elon Musk Kemi Badenoch Survation Party Picture Candidate Interests Of The Country White Paper

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