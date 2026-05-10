Nigel Farage: 'We're the largest unionist party in the country' after Reform's victory in Essex

Nigel Farage, the 'father of Brexit', insists that Reform has succeeded the Tories as the natural party of the Union. He rejects warnings that the country is 'sleepwalking into the end of the United Kingdom' after Labour's obliteration in Wales led to Plaid Cymru taking control of the Cardiff government. If Farage's long political march ends in Downing Street, he says there would be no return to the cottage-burning terrorism of the 1970s and 1980s. He dismisses claims that he effectively handed the SNP a fifth successive win in Edinburgh by splitting the Right-wing, pro-Union vote with the Tories. He also bats aside criticism of the £5 million donation he received from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based cryptocurrency tycoon, saying it was legal and used to fund his security. He thinks Sir Keir Starmer will be 'toast' as Prime Minister by the summer and that only Wes Streeting would 'not take the party down quite such a Left path'.

The 'father of Brexit ' Nigel Farage , who has been accused of risking the break-up of the UK by fanning the factional politics of nationalism, insists that Reform has succeeded the Tories as the natural party of the Union .

He rejects warnings that the country is 'sleepwalking into the end of the United Kingdom' after Labour's obliteration in Wales led to Plaid Cymru taking control of the Cardiff government. If Farage's long political march ends in Downing Street, he says there would be no return to the cottage-burning terrorism of the 1970s and 1980s. He dismisses claims that he effectively handed the SNP a fifth successive win in Edinburgh by splitting the Right-wing, pro-Union vote with the Tories.

He claims that they split the vote and that the Tories are disappearing in Scotland. Farage also bats aside criticism of the £5 million donation he received from Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based cryptocurrency tycoon, saying it was legal and used to fund his security. He thinks Sir Keir Starmer will be 'toast' as Prime Minister by the summer and that only Wes Streeting would 'not take the party down quite such a Left path'.

If Thursday's results were replicated at a general election, Reform would be the largest single party but short of an overall majority. Farage repeats his refusal to countenance a pact with Kemi Badenoch's Tories





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Brexit Reform Union Farage Tories SNP Plaid Cymru Cardiff Essex Chelmsford Harborne Rayner Starmer Burnham Badenoch Kemi Westminster Politics Farage Reform Union Farage Tories SNP Plaid Cymru Cardiff Essex Chelmsford Harborne Rayner Starmer Burnham Badenoch Kemi Westminster Politics

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