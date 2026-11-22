At least 24 people die when a funeral boat capsizes in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Governor orders probe into mechanical failure and operator conduct.

A deadly maritime accident unfolded in Bayelsa State, Nigeria, when a boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized in Friday. Emergency services confirmed the disaster claimed the lives of at least 24 individuals by Saturday. The tragedy occurred while passengers were traveling between communities for a funeral service in the southern region of the country.

NEMA Confirms Disaster Death Toll

The National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Manzo Ezeki stated the incident happened on Friday. He confirmed the high fatality count in an official statement released on Saturday. Rescue teams remained active in the water searching for survivors and recovering bodies. Ezeki did not specify the exact number of people currently missing from the vessel.

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Mechanical Failure And Operator Conduct

Police spokesman Musa Mohammed reported that authorities rescued 24 additional people. These survivors were immediately transported to receive urgent medical assistance. Preliminary investigations indicate the vessel suffered a critical mechanical problem during the journey. Passengers reportedly asked the boat operator to steer toward land immediately after the issue arose. The operator allegedly refused their request and subsequently fled the scene.

Gov Diri Orders Investigation Probe

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri visited the accident site on Saturday to assess the situation. He ordered an immediate investigation into the causes of the tragedy. The boat manager was taken into custody by police for questioning regarding the incident. Diri emphasized that federal, state, and local government departments failed in their duties. He stated the disaster should not have occurred if safety protocols were properly enforced.

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Safety Regulations Urged For Boats

The Bayelsa state government issued a strong warning to all water transport users. Information Commissioner Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai issued a statement on Saturday urging strict adherence to safety rules. The government explicitly banned overloading, speeding, and traveling without life jackets. Koku-Obiyai emphasized that no journey is worth sacrificing a human life. The initial police report cited only four deaths before the count rose to twenty-four.

Maritime Safety Concerns Nigeria

Boat accidents remain a frequent occurrence in Nigeria due to weak regulatory enforcement. Faulty vessels often operate without basic safety equipment like life jackets. The lack of strict oversight allows reckless behavior on waterways to persist. This incident highlights the urgent need for stricter maritime safety standards. Authorities hope the investigation will lead to better compliance and fewer fatalities in the future.