Nigerian Student Jailed for Attempted Rape in Hull

A 27-year-old Nigerian man, in the UK on a student visa, has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for attempting to rape a woman after a night out in Hull. The victim recorded his apologies and admissions, which were used as key evidence.

A 27-year-old Nigerian migrant, known by the nickname 'Spartan,' has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for the attempted rape of a woman following a night out in Hull , UK.

Qudus Ajeyemi, who was in the country on a student visa, was convicted after his victim recorded him begging for forgiveness and admitting to the attack over the phone. The incident occurred in March 2023, with the sentencing taking place after a week-long trial at Hull Crown Court that concluded on May 26.

In addition to his prison term, Ajeyemi will be deported to Nigeria upon completion of his sentence, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, and issued with a seven-year restraining order against the victim. The court proceedings revealed that Ajeyemi was part of a group that went to a club for a 'party' night out. His victim, who had consumed half a bottle of champagne and some vodka, accompanied him back to his residence on Tavistock Street in Hull.

After becoming sick in the bathroom, she sat on a sofa downstairs. Ajeyemi then offered her a bed to lie down, leading her upstairs to a bedroom. Prosecution barrister Charlotte Baines detailed how once the woman was on the bed, Ajeyemi began touching her. She pushed him away and stated she was not there for that purpose.

Undeterred, he touched her again. She told him to stop and not touch her, at which point she observed that he had undressed. When she grabbed him in an effort to stop the assault, he pushed her, allowing her to flee down the stairs. After escaping, the victim sat on the sofa downstairs and began crying.

Some of Ajeyemi's friends asked what was wrong, and he himself entered the room, inquiring about her distress while fully aware of his preceding actions. She was subsequently taken home. The trauma of the event was compounded by Ajeyemi's actions following the assault; he called the victim via FaceTime multiple times, repeatedly apologizing and admitting what he had done. He also sent persistent messages seeking forgiveness.

Crucially, the victim had recorded these conversations, providing the court with unequivocal evidence of his guilt. This evidence was pivotal, as Ajeyemi had denied the charge during his police interview even after being played the recording of his admission. Detective Sergeant Ethan Anderson of Humberside Police's Protecting Vulnerable People Unit led the investigation, which identified 'Spartan' as Qudus Ajeyemi.

He praised the victim's bravery, noting the immense strength she displayed throughout the complex and lengthy process from reporting the incident to enduring a grueling six-day trial. Anderson emphasized that Ajeyemi had preyed on the woman, taking advantage of her inebriated state and violating her in a space where she should have felt safe among friends. The detective highlighted the lasting trauma such an ordeal inflicts and condemned Ajeyemi's refusal to admit his guilt, which prolonged the victim's suffering.

The police stressed that all reports of rape and sexual offences are taken extremely seriously, encouraging any victim, regardless of when the incident occurred, to come forward when ready. They urged reporting via the non-emergency number 101 in non-urgent situations, or 999 in an emergency. This case underscores several broader issues within the justice system's handling of sexual crimes. The use of victim-recorded evidence proved decisive in securing a conviction, demonstrating the potential role of digital documentation in modern investigations.

However, it also raises questions about the privacy and consent surrounding such recordings. The mandatory deportation order following the sentence reflects immigration policies that intersect with criminal law for non-citizen offenders. Being placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life signifies the severity with which the legal system views attempted rape. The seven-year restraining order aims to protect the victim from further contact or harassment.

The trial process itself, lasting six days, exemplifies the often arduous path survivors must traverse to achieve justice, particularly when defendants contest the charges. Police statements reinforce a commitment to supporting victims through specialist units and partnerships with agencies, though the psychological impact of such crimes is acknowledged as lifelong. Attempted rape is a grave offence carrying substantial prison terms, and the conviction here aligns with sentencing guidelines for such violent sexual crimes.

The fact that the perpetrator was a student on a visa adds a layer of complexity regarding deportation, which is typically automatic for foreign nationals sentenced to imprisonment of 12 months or more. The use of a nickname, 'Spartan,' initially hindered identification, but detective work eventually pinpointed Ajeyemi. The victim's quick thinking in preserving the apology calls provided incontrovertible proof of his culpability, countering his claim of innocence.

The prosecution's narrative painted a clear picture of non-consensual sexual advances, the victim's resistance, and the perpetrator's persistence, culminating in an attempted penetration that was thwarted by her escape. The judge's sentence reflects the gravity of the breach of trust and the violation of the victim's autonomy. Socially, the case touches on themes of alcohol-facilitated sexual assault, the safety of women in social settings, and the responsibilities of peers.

Ajeyemi was part of a group outing, and some friends were present in the house afterwards, though none intervened during the assault. The victim was left to seek help from others after the attack. This dynamic is common in many sexual offense cases, where by-standers may be unaware or unwilling to act. The police statement encourages community vigilance and reporting, seeking to shift some responsibility onto the wider public to notice and prevent such crimes.

The life-long Sex Offenders Register requirement means Ajeyemi will be subject to strict reporting and movement restrictions for the rest of his life, a measure designed to manage risk and protect the public. The restraining order further legally prohibits any contact, with breach carrying severe penalties. In summary, Qudus Ajeyemi's conviction and sentence stem from a clearly documented attempted rape. His victim's actions in recording his admissions were instrumental in overcoming a defence based on denial.

The case highlights the importance of evidence preservation by survivors, the role of specialised police units in investigating sexual crimes, and the legal consequences including imprisonment, deportation, and long-term registration. The victim's courage in reporting and testifying is credited with bringing a dangerous offender to justice, though the emotional scars from the assault are recognized as permanent. The outcome serves as a deterrent and reinforces the principle that consent is paramount and violations will be prosecuted aggressively





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Attempted Rape Hull Nigerian Student Deportation Sex Offenders Register Victim Recording Sexual Assault Humberside Police

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