Nightmare Neighbour's Malicious Smear Campaign Unravels

A man from Liverpool was convicted of harassment after falsely accusing his neighbours of child abuse and neglect following a dispute over his dog's barking. The victim family endured a traumatic ordeal as they fought to clear their names and protect their children.

A Liverpool man, Kevin Dean, has been convicted of harassment after a calculated campaign to discredit his neighbours following a dispute over his dog's excessive barking.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, initially approached Dean regarding the constant noise from his Weimaraner puppy, Bailey, which was disrupting their family life, including the education of their homeschooled children and the wellbeing of their autistic son. Instead of addressing the issue, Dean embarked on a malicious effort to portray the couple as neglectful parents, making false reports to the police and social services.

He falsely alleged that the couple routinely left their children, aged 15 and nine, unsupervised and even fabricated a story about physical abuse. Dean’s harassment extended beyond official channels, as he utilized Facebook to spread damaging misinformation. He accused the wife of running an eBay scam and cast doubt on the husband’s profession as a taxi driver, attempting to damage their reputations within the community.

The couple endured a deeply distressing period, fearing the potential loss of their children to social services and experiencing significant emotional distress. A comprehensive social services investigation, triggered by Dean’s false claims, ultimately concluded that the allegations were baseless. The husband described the experience as 'extremely traumatic' and 'humiliating', noting the reluctance of his children to even play outside for fear of being watched.

The family meticulously documented Dean’s behaviour, compiling CCTV footage of aggressive parking and littering, alongside copies of his defamatory Facebook posts, which proved crucial in securing his conviction. The court heard that the problems began shortly after Dean moved in next door in August 2024. The couple had lived peacefully in their home for nine years prior.

The initial complaint centered around Bailey’s constant howling and barking, which severely impacted the family’s sleep and the children’s ability to focus on their studies. Despite attempts at polite communication, Dean became increasingly hostile, refusing to address the noise issue and even reacting angrily when the husband suggested bringing the dog indoors. Concerns about the dog’s welfare were also raised, as it was kept on a very short leash with limited access to food, water, or shelter.

The couple reported the situation to the RSPCA and the housing association, prompting a warning letter to Dean regarding the noise. Dean further escalated his behaviour by vandalizing the couple’s property, ripping up their mail and throwing it onto their property, captured on their CCTV system. Dean was found guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court and has been bailed for sentencing, with eviction from his housing association property pending





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Harassment Child Abuse Neighbour Dispute False Allegations Liverpool Dog Barking

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