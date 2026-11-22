The NIH grants Cedars-Sinai $6.42 million over five years to launch a new Digestive Diseases Research Center focused on GI and liver disease treatments.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded Cedars-Sinai a $6.42 million, five-year grant to establish the Cedars-Sinai Digestive Diseases Research Center. This significant funding injection, announced on November 20 2026, is designed to advance the understanding and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver disease s through centralized, high-level scientific inquiry.

Center Structure and Leadership Roles

Cedars-Sinai is one of just 17 institutions nationwide selected for the agency's Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers program. This prestigious designation is funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and and Kidney Diseases, a division of the NIH. The new center will be led by Shelly C. Lu, MD, the Women's Guild Chair in Gastroenterology and director of the Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Cedars-Sinai.

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Stephen Pandol, MD, will serve as co-leader. Dr. Pandol holds the title of professor of Medicine and director of the Pancreatic Research Program. Their combined leadership aims to tackle challenging questions in gastrointestinal and liver disease by combining scientific expertise with advanced technologies to accelerate patient-benefiting discoveries.

Research Focus on Inflammation and Microbiome

The center will bring together investigators studying gastrointestinal and liver injury, digestive metabolism, and the gut microbiome. A major focus will be understanding the biological processes that drive inflammation and tissue damage. This interdisciplinary approach allows researchers to examine complex interactions between different bodily systems and disease progression.

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Dr. Pandol stated that the goal is to create an environment where laboratory discoveries can more readily translate into meaningful advances in patient care. By fostering collaboration across disciplines, the team can pursue new approaches to preventing and treating digestive diseases. This structure ensures that basic science findings are quickly evaluated for clinical relevance.

Breakthrough Findings on Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease

Recent Cedars-Sinai research illustrates the type of multidisciplinary work the new center will foster. A study led by Shelly C. Lu and published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation identified a molecular mechanism explaining why alcohol-associated liver disease increases the risk of colorectal cancer spreading to the liver. Using human tissue and mouse models, investigators found that depletion of a protective protein called prohibitin 1 contributes to liver damage.

This depletion creates conditions that appear to favor cancer growth in the liver. In the preclinical investigation, an experimental treatment that preserved prohibitin 1 helped protect against alcohol-associated liver disease and reduced the growth of metastatic tumors. Dr. Lu noted that because there are currently no FDA-approved medications to treat alcohol-associated liver disease, protecting this protein could point the way to new therapies.

Impact on Early-Career Scientists and Future Steps

In addition to advancing collaborative research, the new center will provide resources for early-career investigators. This support is critical for helping develop the next generation of scientists studying digestive and liver diseases. By offering mentorship and funding opportunities, Cedars-Sinai aims to sustain long-term innovation in this specialized medical field.

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David Cohen, MD, chair of the Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, emphasized that research centers bring together the people, expertise, and resources needed to address complex medical challenges. He stated that this investment will help physicians and scientists pursue discoveries that meaningfully improve the treatment and prevention of digestive and liver diseases, ensuring the center serves as a hub for future medical breakthroughs.