NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya requests a formal inquiry into whether Dr. Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, and Jeremy Farrar improperly influenced a key 2020 Nature Medicine paper on the origins of the pandemic.

United States federal health authorities have initiated a formal review of one of the most cited scientific papers of the early pandemic era, focusing on the potential undisclosed influence of three prominent medical leaders. The National Institutes of Health has requested that the journal Nature Medicine conduct an independent investigation into whether Dr. Anthony Fauci, former NIH Director Francis Collins, and British scientist Jeremy Farrar played a significant role in shaping the manuscript without proper attribution.

Investigation Triggered by Hidden Contributions

The current inquiry was launched by NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, who has called for a formal examination of the ethical implications surrounding the publication titled The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2. Published in March 2020, the paper argued that existing evidence did not support the theory that the coronavirus was deliberately engineered or manipulated in a laboratory setting. The new investigation centers on whether these three high-ranking officials helped shape the text behind the scenes and whether their specific contributions should have been publicly disclosed to maintain scientific transparency.

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Specific Roles in Manuscript Development

Details obtained by the German news outlet WELT5 reveal that the inquiry is based on correspondence indicating a high level of engagement from the three scientists during the paper's development. The advisory opinion issued on October 1 by the Department of Health and Human Services states that Jeremy Farrar convened a critical call on February 1, 2020, which included Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and several of the paper's authors. This meeting remained a central point of coordination as the manuscript evolved.

Further documentation suggests that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins received and extensively discussed early drafts of the paper along with specific scientific questions raised during the review process. Meanwhile, Dr. Farrar was credited with helping to coordinate the drafting and circulation of the document and is noted to have made at least one direct edit to the final manuscript. These specific actions have raised questions about whether their involvement exceeded that of standard external reviewers or editors.

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Competing Perspectives on Scientific Integrity

The controversy surrounding the paper has remained a central flashpoint in the broader political and scientific debate over the origins of the coronavirus. The publication was widely cited by public health officials, journalists, and politicians who used its findings to reject the possibility that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Dr. Fauci, then the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, specifically referenced this paper during a White House briefing in April 2020 when addressing questions about the pandemic's beginning.

Republican investigators have previously alleged that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins exerted undue influence over the paper's drafting to undermine the lab-leak hypothesis. However, those allegations have been strongly disputed by the scientists involved and by Democratic investigators. In testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, co-author Kristian Andersen rejected the claim that Dr. Fauci prompted the paper to disprove a lab leak, arguing that initial discussions were focused on testing competing scientific hypotheses.

Democratic investigators have also pointed to interviews with the paper's authors, including Andrew Rambaut, Ian Lipkin, Edward Holmes, and Robert Garry, who stated that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins did not lead, oversee, or influence the drafting of the publication. The five named authors have maintained that the scientific process was independent of political pressure, despite the high-profile involvement of the federal health leaders.

Impact on Scientific Standards and Future Reviews

The latest request from NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya does not establish that Dr. Fauci ghostwrote the paper or that its scientific conclusions were knowingly false. Instead, it places renewed focus on whether the roles of outside contributors were properly disclosed under established scientific publication standards. The letter asks Nature Medicine to consider whether the publication should be corrected to reflect these contributions or, in more severe cases, retracted entirely.

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There is currently no indication that Dr. Fauci broke any laws, with the investigation primarily centering on ethical concerns and transparency standards rather than legal violations. The journal Nature Medicine has been asked to independently investigate these allegations and determine whether any changes to the scientific record are warranted. The paper remains published as the debate over the pandemic's origins continues, highlighting the ongoing tension between scientific inquiry and public accountability.