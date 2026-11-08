NIH Funding Neural Research for Ovarian Cancer Breakthrough

Nick Housley at Georgia Tech receives a $3 million grant to map ovarian nerve connections and uncover new cancer treatments targeting the nervous system.

Georgia Institute of Technology has announced a significant step forward in oncology research as assistant professor Nick Housley secures major funding to investigate the complex relationship between ovarian cancer and the human nervous system. The five-year project, initiated on November 6 2026, leverages a new understanding that neural networks actively drive disease progression rather than serving as passive observers.

Major Funding For Neural Research Initiative

Nick Housley, who serves as an assistant professor in the School of Biological Sciences and as faculty director of Innovation for the Institute for Neuroscience, Neurotechnology, and Society, has been awarded a $3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. This financial support comes in the form of the Stephen I. Katz Award, which is specifically designed to empower early-career scientists to make bold research pivots into new scientific fields without the requirement of preliminary data.

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The primary objective of this initiative is to uncover how cancer interacts with the body's neural circuitry and to determine if those connections can reveal new therapeutic avenues. While the concept that cancer and the nervous system interact is not entirely novel, the specific mechanisms by which tumors elsewhere in the body connect with and exploit the nervous system remain largely a mystery that this project aims to solve.

Mystery Of Neural Connections In Cancer

Scientists have known for more than a century that many solid tumors are connected to nerves. More recent studies focused on brain cancer have revealed that tumors can form circuits with neurons that directly affect cancer growth, invasion, and resistance to treatment. However, the fundamental question of how these interactions occur in other organ systems has historically lacked comprehensive mapping and detailed analysis.

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Nick Housley notes that from first principles, the nervous system is involved in every aspect of normal development and bodily maintenance. When these normal processes go awry, the nervous system is not just a bystander but is actively driving changes or responding to disease. This understanding forms the bedrock of the current research hypothesis regarding ovarian malignancies.

Ovarian Cancer Target And Research Methods

Housley is starting the research with the ovary, an organ that is especially reliant on cues from the nervous system for normal function. Ovarian cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death among women, making the need for new approaches especially urgent. Nick Housley highlights that the disease is tricky because it disproportionately lacks clear early symptoms, often not being detected until later stages when it is more difficult to treat.

The first phase of the study involves creating the missing neural map of the ovarian system. The research team will compare neural connections in healthy ovaries against those in cancerous ovaries. This mapping effort will trace connections from local networks all the way to the spinal cord and the brain to establish a complete structural overview of the affected areas.

The goal is to figure out who is connected to whom and whether those structural connections are functional. By establishing this baseline, researchers can then examine how ovarian cancer cells and neurons communicate. This examination will focus on how those interactions affect both cell types, providing critical insight into the biological mechanisms that allow tumors to thrive.

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Finding Treatments Via Neural Suppression

After establishing the neural map and understanding the communication pathways, the team will manipulate specific populations of neurons to test how neural activity affects tumor development. This stage of the research will specifically look at progression and response to existing cancer treatments to see if altering neural signals can improve outcomes.

Where we are right now with cancer neuroscience is very similar to where immunotherapy was several decades ago, according to Nick Housley. The blue-sky goal is to develop enough foundational knowledge about how the nervous system interfaces with ovarian cancer that it can be exploited. This involves suppressing pro-tumoral signals and enhancing tumor suppressors to improve patient outcomes.

The research addresses a critical knowledge gap, as scientists did not previously have a complete map of the neural circuitry of a healthy ovary. By filling this void, the project aims to provide the necessary data to develop novel therapies that harness the body's own systems to recognize and destroy cancer cells, marking a potential paradigm shift in how this deadly disease is managed.