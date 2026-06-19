Nike and Adidas Go Bigger and Bolder with Their World Cup Adverts

Nike and Adidas have unveiled their World Cup adverts featuring A-list talent and eye-watering budgets. The two sportswear giants have gone bigger and bolder than ever before with their campaigns. Nike's Rip the Script has pulled in 76 million views while Adidas' Backyard Legends has attracted seven million. The battle for World Cup attention is well under way with Adidas making a stronger early impression in New York.

The World Cup is all about numbers. Which team has scored the most goals? Who's got enough points to make it to the knockout stages?

The same is true in marketing - which brand has the biggest market capitalisation? Put simply, who's selling the most stuff? Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James are just some of the names who feature in Nike's Rip the script World Cup advert. Adidas' Backyard Legends offering doesn't scrimp on A-List talent either with Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane all included.

Even an AI David Beckham makes an appearance. They look more like Hollywood blockbusters than traditional adverts and those stars don't come cheap. The German brand spent a whopping £50m making theirs, according to reports. Neither company will disclose exactly how much they spent but you can be sure that the bills will run into tens of millions.

Eye-watering budgets are nothing new but this year both Nike and Adidas have gone bigger and bolder than ever before. Nike's has pulled in 76 million views with Adidas' ad on about seven million. Camilo Andrade the vice-president and general manager of Nike Global Football said: What has changed is the speed and shape of culture. In the digital age stories travel faster fragment faster and get reinterpreted faster.

That means the old model of one polished film doing all the work is no longer enough. With Rip The Script we've built something broader: a football universe that lives both digitally and in real life. With this campaign in particular success was never going to be measured only by how many people watched a film but rather how we open the world up to give fans players and creators something they could interpret remix and take further themselves.

Zinedine Zidane David Beckham and Alessandro Del Piero lining up on a concrete football pitch in Adidas' Backyard Legends World Cup advertSlide 1 of 6 Mbappe starring in Nike's Rip the script World Cup advert Kylian Mbappe starring in Nike's Rip the script World Cup advertAdidas have been associated with the World Cup since 1970 when they created the iconic Telstar match ball for the tournament. Florian Alt their vice-president of marketing communications brand and performance said: Our campaign Backyard Legends featured a scene familiar to anyone who has played football - a local pitch an unbeatable crew and some stories that become legends.

And with that campaign we meet consumers where they are - whether they are watching on TV following their favourite athletes on social media or engaging with the culture created by the sport. With the battle for World Cup attention well under way Adidas appears to have made the stronger early impression in New York. In Soho the contrast between the two sportswear giants is striking.

Adidas and Nike's flagship stores sit opposite each other but only one feels fully immersed in the tournament. Adidas has covered its store in World Cup branding with football shirts and tournament merchandise front and centre. Across the street Nike's focus remains understandably on the New York Knicks following their recent NBA title success. Around Manhattan Adidas branding has been hard to miss from dedicated World Cup pop-ups to smaller promotional stands and adverts across the city.

Its activations have also felt more ambitious creating a stronger sense that the tournament is here. Its recent away shirt designs have found an audience in fashion and streetwear circles particularly among younger fans from football diaspora communities. Shirts such as Japan's and Curacao's have become statements of identity as much as team merchandise helping Adidas blur the line between football apparel and everyday fashion.

On the ground those shirts appear more visible than Nike equivalents even with the Oregon-founded company producing the US national team's jersey. It is only an early snapshot but in Nike's home country Adidas currently looks ahead in the race for attention. World Cup adverts have entertained us - and helped boost brand revenue - for years.

There was the Brazil team's memorable airport scenes ad from France '98 not forgetting Adidas' Jose +10 offering from 2006 in which two children built their dream teams by selecting their favourite footballers. We talk about those older ads like long lost friends like films or TV shows - we have nostalgia around them. Nowadays it is completely normalised that we're seeing Hollywood actors like Timothee Chalamet driving the cab in the Adidas spot. Football is the ultimate common denominator.

It sits right there with music. It's the ultimate connective tissue. It can be incredibly uniting but at the same time it sits at the heart of popular culture. Right now music fashion basketball gaming and design - they all sit around and orbit what football is





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Nike Adidas World Cup Adverts A-List Talent Eye-Watering Budgets Football Marketing

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