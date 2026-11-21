Nikhil Chaudhary took 2-21 and hit 66 to lead Australia to a three-wicket win over England in the first T20 international at the MCG, giving Australia a 1-0 series lead.

Nikhil Chaudhary produced a match-winning all-round performance as Australia defeated England by three wickets in a tense and tetchy first T20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 30-year-old took 2-21 with his mystery spin and then hit 66 to guide Australia to their highest chase on home soil. Australia now lead the five-match series 1-0. Chaudhary was the clear match-winner on a night of needle and drama. Born in Delhi and a former team-mate of India captain Shubman Gill in Indian domestic cricket, he switched to representing Australia after the Covid pandemic left him stuck in Brisbane while celebrating his 24th birthday.

Also read England vs Australia T20 Series Preview: Sandpapergate Shadow and Captaincy Uncertainty

Nikhil Chaudhary Shines In Match Win

He progressed through Australian club and domestic cricket and had a stint working in a Mexican restaurant before starring in just his fourth international. England lost Phil Salt to the first ball of the match and were restricted to 187-9 despite Harry Brook smashing 65 off 28 balls. Brook had England 110-2 in the ninth over and looked set for a score well over 200.

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He was dropped on two and three, among six Australian catches put down, but exploded with three consecutive sixes off Riley Meredith in the fourth over and was destructive with his pull shot. His dismissal came when he tried to guide a cut off Chaudhary. Banton made 39 and shared a stand of 97 with Brook, but England collapsed after the pair fell. After scoring 119 in the first 10 overs, England managed only 68 in the second.

Sam Curran scored 21 from 20, Jacks made three, and Jordan Cox never broke free in making 27 from 20 balls. Jacks also had to leave the field with a cut hand after four balls of the penultimate over. Chaudhary repeatedly targeted the off side. After opener Jake Fraser-McGurk fell in the first over and Mitchell Marsh was sluggish in making 37, Chaudhary found scoring more straightforward.

After Australia lost 3-13 from 143-3, he hit Will Jacks for six and Jamie Overton for two fours. However, by hitting Overton to deep square-leg at the end of the 18th over, he allowed England back into the game. Chaudhary appeared to anger both Liam Dawson and Sam Curran during his knock. Words were exchanged and the MCG crowd loudly booed England as the tourists slowed the game in the final moments.

The umpire intervened in the Curran spat to encourage Chaudhary to continue his innings. You always know it is going to be a big game against England so there is going to be some chirp, said Chaudhary. Curran was left with 11 to defend from the final over but all-rounder Jack Edwards finished with 25 not out as Australia completed the chase with three wickets and one ball remaining.

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Australia Take Series Lead

The win offers some relief to Australia, an XI featuring a host of new faces putting aside the ongoing sandpaper scandal to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chaudhary once said he switched allegiance to Australia because he feels more close to Australian culture than Indian culture. My parents came over from India last night, he said. It is their first game watching me as well.

Fittingly, he experienced the wild cheers of an MCG crowd after the winning runs were hit. After all the off-field issues that have overshadowed this tour, this was a welcome entertaining game of cricket. England captain Harry Brook had a quiet ODI series with 23 runs across three matches but reaffirmed his position as one of the leading white-ball batters in the world.

England Face Bowling Pressure

England took four Australia wickets from the 16th over to give themselves a chance, but their failure to add another 15 or 20 runs earlier cost them. They need more from Curran and Jamie Overton, who took 1-37 and 1-44 respectively. With bowlers Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Sonny Baker now preparing for the Test series against South Africa, England face pressure to improve their bowling performance. Australia can put recent controversies aside and focus on the remaining four matches.

The series continues with high stakes and heightened expectations from both teams.