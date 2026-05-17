Nikita Kuzmin discusses his journey on 'Strictly Come Dancing', new solo tour

Nikita Kuzmin, a professional dancer from Ukraine who moved to Italy at the age of nine, has found success on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. While discussing his new solo tour, Burn The Floor: Supernova, Nikita fondly reminisces about the show and its impact on his career.

Born in Ukraine before moving to Italy aged nine, Nikita Kuzmin could never have imagined he would have end up on one of the biggest dance shows in the world.

Joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, the professional dancer has made it to the final twice and has been partnered with popular celebrities including Amber Davies, Layton Williams and Tilly Ramsay. And while BBC bosses have ignited a huge professional shake up to this year's line up, with five fan favourites all axed from the show, Nikita isn't going anywhere.

Reflecting on the opportunity ahead of his new solo tour Burn The Floor: Supernova, Nikita told The Daily Mail: 'Without the show I wouldn't be where I am today and it's just been a blessing.

' The star explained that he was scouted for the show, and coincidentally came across the email he received asking him to take part just the other day. 'I think it's more of a scouting process with me specifically. I don't know how other people get on the show, I just received an email.

Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin has revealed the chance way he ended up on the show as he gushes it 'has his heart' and vows to stay on the line up 'as long as they want me back'





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Nikita Kuzmin Strictly Come Dancing Burn The Floor: Supernova New Solo Show Impact On Career

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