Nikki Bella Forced to Miss WrestleMania Due to Severe Ankle Injury

WWE star Nikki Bella reveals a fractured, torn, and sprained ankle forced her to undergo surgery and miss her scheduled WrestleMania appearance. She details how the injury led to Paige's surprise return and shares updates on her personal life, confirming she is currently single and focused on her son.

Nikki Bella , a prominent figure in the world of professional wrestling, recently shared the unfortunate news of a severe foot injury that prevented her from participating in WrestleMania 39 in Las Vegas this past weekend.

The 42-year-old wrestling star was slated to compete in the Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship match alongside her sister, Brie Bella, but a debilitating ankle injury dashed those plans. Bella took to social media to reveal the extent of the damage, posting a graphic video and images of her swollen and lacerated foot and ankle. She explained to her followers that she had been dealing with the injury for two agonizing weeks, ultimately requiring surgical intervention.

The injury occurred at an inopportune moment, as Nikki and Brie had been eagerly anticipating their return to the ring as a tag team. However, fate intervened, and the opportunity for a comeback was unexpectedly presented to Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis). Bella recounted a serendipitous encounter with Paige while traveling to Birmingham for surgery.

During a phone conversation with Brie, they both simultaneously recognized that Paige was the only one who could truly fill her shoes and make the WrestleMania moment special. Bella expressed her sincere belief that no other WWE Superstar, past or present, would be a suitable replacement. She emphasized her admiration for Paige and her confidence in her ability to deliver a memorable performance.

Despite the setback, Bella remained positive and supportive, walking the WrestleMania red carpet on Friday while sporting a protective boot. The recovery timeline remains uncertain, but it is anticipated to be a considerable one. Beyond her wrestling career, Nikki Bella's personal life has also been the subject of public interest. Recent months saw speculation about a potential romance with Cooper DeJean, a star player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bella was frequently seen attending DeJean's NFL games during the 2025 season, fueling rumors of a budding relationship. However, she clarified earlier in April that she is currently single and prioritizing her role as a mother to her five-year-old son, Mateo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev. Bella expressed her contentment with her single status, highlighting the freedom and peace it affords her.

She cherishes the routines she has established and the tranquility of her home, which she now shares solely with Mateo. She stated a genuine enjoyment of her current lifestyle and the focus it allows her to have on her son and personal well-being. The injury, while a professional disappointment, seems to have reinforced her commitment to these priorities





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Nikki Bella Wrestlemania WWE Injury Paige Ankle Injury Surgery Brie Bella Cooper Dejean Artem Chigvintsev Mateo

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