Nikki Glaser's Wardrobe Slip on Live TV Sparks Playful Exchange

Comedienne Nikki Glaser had a lighthearted wardrobe mishap on Live with Kelly and Mark, accidentally flashing her underwear and responding with characteristic wit. The incident occurred during a promotional appearance for her upcoming Hulu special, Good Girl, and led to a playful exchange with host Kelly Ripa.

Comedienne Nikki Glaser experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction during a recent appearance on the talk show Live with Kelly and Mark. While seated on stage, the 41-year-old playfully revealed a glimpse of her underwear, prompting a lighthearted reaction from host Kelly Ripa , who remarked on the visible undergarments.

Glaser, known for her quick wit, immediately adjusted her position, crossing her legs and teasing that the accidental flash was 'just for you.

' She followed up with a self-deprecating joke about giving viewers an eyeful 'right down the barrel' of the camera, offering a playful apology. The incident occurred while Glaser was promoting her upcoming Hulu special, Good Girl, scheduled for release on April 24th. Glaser’s outfit for the appearance consisted of a pale blue mini dress adorned with floral details, paired with a beige coat and striking knee-high white leather boots.

Her look was completed with white rectangular sunglasses and a matching handbag, curated by her stylists Dani and Emma. Beyond the wardrobe moment, Glaser engaged in conversation with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, discussing her recent candid revelations about her sexual preferences and her long-term, on-again-off-again relationship with producer Chris Convy. She openly shared her views on relationships, stating she is comfortable with her boyfriend exploring connections with others, but doesn’t reciprocate the same desire.

This openness was previously discussed on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she elaborated on her unconventional perspective. The conversation also touched upon Glaser’s family life, specifically her parents, Julie and Edward Glaser. She humorously described how her parents have become accustomed to her often sexually explicit stand-up routines over the past two decades, suggesting they’ve developed a certain emotional detachment as a result.

Despite the potentially shocking nature of her material, Glaser emphasized that her parents are incredibly supportive of her career and genuinely happy for her success. She playfully referred to them as 'nepo parents,' acknowledging their presence on her press tours. Glaser’s ability to navigate potentially awkward situations with humor and self-awareness was on full display during the Live with Kelly and Mark appearance, solidifying her reputation as a fearless and engaging entertainer.

The incident, while brief, generated buzz and highlighted Glaser’s comfortable relationship with her own sexuality and her ability to connect with audiences through honesty and humor. Her upcoming special, Good Girl, is anticipated to further explore these themes and showcase her unique comedic voice





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