Nikki Sanderson Reveals Trolls' Abuse After Announcing Pregnancy at 41

Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson has opened up about the online abuse she's received since announcing her pregnancy at 41. She shares the hurtful comments she's faced regarding her age, relationship status, and potential health issues for her unborn child.

Nikki Sanderson , the actress known for her roles in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, has bravely shared the heartbreaking experiences of online abuse she's endured since announcing her pregnancy at the age of 41. The cruel comments, targeting her age and relationship status, have left her feeling hurt and bewildered. She revealed that some trolls have even gone so far as to suggest that any potential health issues with her baby would be her fault.

This vile commentary highlights the pervasive nature of online negativity and the harmful impact it can have on expectant parents, particularly women. The announcement of her first child, a boy, with partner Anthony Quinlan, was met with overwhelming support from friends, family, and fans. However, a segment of anonymous individuals decided to use the opportunity to spew hateful messages, causing significant emotional distress during what should be a joyous time. The actress has expressed confusion and sadness at the hurtful nature of the attacks, questioning why anyone would choose to inflict such pain on a soon-to-be mother. The couple, who have been dating since the start of 2022, is looking forward to welcoming their baby in the spring of 2026. The actress has previously quit her role as Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks. \The negativity hasn't stopped there, as Sanderson has also faced criticism regarding her relationship status with Quinlan. Some individuals have taken issue with the fact that the couple is having a baby without being married. This reflects a societal judgment often placed on women, especially in the public eye, about their life choices and how they choose to build their families. The actress told The Sun that she has had messages from trolls who have an issue with the fact the couple are having a baby together but are not married. It shows a lack of empathy and a disregard for the personal happiness and choices of others. The constant barrage of negativity is not only damaging to the mental health of Sanderson but also perpetuates a culture of judgment and shame. It underlines the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals from online harassment and encouraging a more supportive and understanding environment for expectant parents, irrespective of their relationship status. In December, the couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram. The announcement featured a heartwarming Christmas tree video, showing a baby scan bauble. \Despite the negativity, Sanderson and Quinlan are ecstatic about the upcoming arrival of their baby. They are focusing on the positive aspects of their pregnancy journey and looking forward to becoming parents. The actress has received numerous supportive messages from friends and former co-stars, including Helen Flanagan, Samia Longchambon, and Mandip Gill, who all expressed their joy and well-wishes. The couple’s happiness is a testament to their strong bond and their determination to navigate the challenges of parenthood together. Anthony, who runs an online PT and supplements business, expressed his excitement, stating that he can't wait to become a team of three. The couple are preparing for the upcoming arrival in the spring of 2026. Their story serves as a reminder to be kind and considerate, especially towards those who are experiencing major life changes. It also emphasizes the importance of calling out online abuse and fostering a culture of positivity and support, particularly for mothers, who should be celebrated and encouraged, not subjected to harmful criticism





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nikki Sanderson Pregnancy Online Abuse Trolls Anthony Quinlan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Antiques Roadshow: The BBC's Best-Kept Secret and Other News StoriesFormer BBC executive reveals Antiques Roadshow's value, funeral of Robert Fox, and other news.

Read more »

Big Garden Birdwatch: The most spotted birds in your local areaThe Big Garden Birdwatch reveals which UK species are most commonly spotted, with some in decline.

Read more »

Kate Garraway Reveals Eye Infection on Good Morning Britain, Prompting Audience CommentsKate Garraway revealed she was suffering from an eye infection on Good Morning Britain, which resulted in her wearing glasses on the show. Viewers took to social media to comment on the change in appearance. The show also featured a segment where Kate recreated a viral video of a woman falling into a recycling bin.

Read more »

Ryan Naderi dealt Rangers injury hammerblow as Danny Rohl reveals nightmare return timelineThe German striker suffered a knock against Dundee United that could end his campaign

Read more »

Husband Jailed After Driving Wife to Suicide: Harrowing CCTV Reveals Domestic AbuseLee Milne was sentenced to eight years in prison for culpable homicide after his wife, Kimberly Milne, jumped to her death. The case, believed to be a first of its kind in Scotland, revealed a pattern of domestic abuse captured on CCTV, highlighting the devastating consequences of coercive control.

Read more »

Husband Jailed After Driving Wife to Suicide: CCTV Reveals Horrific Abuse in Final HoursLee Milne was sentenced to eight years in prison for the culpable homicide of his wife, Kimberly Milne, who died after jumping from a motorway bridge. The conviction stems from a pattern of abuse and coercive control revealed in harrowing CCTV footage and court testimony.

Read more »