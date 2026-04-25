Nikki Sanderson Welcomes First Child – A Baby Boy!

Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson and her partner Anthony Quinlan have announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy, born a few days before his due date. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, receiving an outpouring of congratulations from friends and fans.

Nikki Sanderson , the well-known actress from Coronation Street and Hollyoaks , has joyfully announced the arrival of her first child, a baby boy, with her partner Anthony Quinlan .

The couple welcomed their son a few days before his expected due date, filling their lives with immense happiness. Sanderson shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, posting a picture of their newborn with the simple yet profound message: 'Hello world.

' She expressed her overwhelming joy in the accompanying caption, stating that their 'little man' arrived a bit early but brought an abundance of joy, and that both she and Anthony are deeply in love with their son. The announcement quickly garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from Sanderson’s celebrity friends and former colleagues. The couple’s journey to parenthood has been filled with excitement and anticipation.

After discovering the gender of their baby last month, Sanderson revealed that while they were open to either a boy or a girl, she had a subconscious feeling she would be a 'boy mum,' a sentiment echoed by her family. Anthony, a former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale star who now runs a successful online fitness and supplements business, expressed his enthusiasm for having a 'mini Manchester United sidekick.

' Throughout her pregnancy, Sanderson openly shared details about her experiences, including cravings for sweet foods, morning sickness, and the characteristic 'pregnancy glow. ' She previously left her role as Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks last April in preparation for motherhood. The couple described themselves as 'over the moon' when they first announced their pregnancy, anticipating the arrival of their 'lovely little spring baby.

' Sanderson and Quinlan’s relationship blossomed in early 2022, with Quinlan publicly acknowledging their partnership in April, openly expressing his happiness. He playfully admitted to having always been attracted to Sanderson, describing her as 'mega hot.

' Their connection began with a direct message on social media, leading to a date and a blossoming romance. Quinlan emphasized his deep affection for Sanderson, calling her a 'very special girl' and expressing his gratitude for their relationship. He eagerly anticipates the next chapter of their lives as a family of three, stating his desire to 'shout it from the rooftops!

' The outpouring of support from friends and fans highlights the couple’s popularity and the joy surrounding the arrival of their son. The couple has yet to reveal the baby’s name, keeping that detail private for now, but they are clearly overjoyed to embark on this new adventure together





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