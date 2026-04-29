Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025: Gannet Wins People's Choice with Hilarious Nesting Moment

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025 have announced their People's Choice winner, a humorous photograph of a gannet blinded by grass on Bempton Cliffs. The competition, featuring entries from around the world, highlights the lighter side of wildlife while promoting conservation efforts.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Award winner for this year has been revealed, and the winning photograph is a perfectly timed snapshot of a gannet on an exceptionally windy day.

The image, titled 'Now, where's my nest?

' by winner Alison Tuck, captures the bird blinded by grass atop Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire. The competition, which showcases the humorous side of wildlife, featured other notable entries, including an elephant playfully covering its eyes with its ears, two lemurs seemingly engaged in a lively conversation on a rock, and a gorilla marching with high knees. These hilarious entries were shortlisted from over 2025 submissions and voted on by the public earlier this year.

The Category Winners and Overall Competition Winner were announced in December of last year, but the People's Choice Vote is a distinct category where the public gets to decide the winner. Alison Tuck, the crowned winner, expressed her excitement, saying: 'Winning the Sterna People’s Choice Award means a lot to me. It was really exciting to get into the finals with my gannet and I was honoured to get a Highly Commended.

However, being awarded this category is something else and I am really chuffed and grateful to all the people who voted for me - not forgetting to mention how much fun I had - it is The Nikon Wildlife Comedy Awards after all!

' The winning photograph, 'Now, where's my nest? ', was captured by Alison Tuck in Yorkshire. Other standout entries included a shy Sri Lankan elephant playing peek-a-boo, photographed by Henry Szwinto, a pair of lemurs appearing to chat on a rock in Madagascar, and an Amazonian Umbrella Bird from Brazil sporting a Claudia Winkleman-style hairdo.

Additionally, a marching gorilla in Rwanda showcased its high knees, a flying red squirrel in Belgium seemed to be in surrender mode, and three foxes in the Netherlands were caught in a playful moment as one fell flat on its face in the sand. Alison Tuck, hailing from the UK, exhibited her first mounted work at the age of 15 in London.

She shared the story behind her winning image: 'My gannet image was taken on a very breezy day in Yorkshire on the Bempton Cliffs. There was an onshore wind which meant we couldn’t shoot from the boat, however the wind played to our favour as the gannets were being pushed towards and up the cliffs giving us ample opportunity to get some lovely close-up images of them collecting grass for their nests. Thank goodness!

I love taking lots of photos especially of wildlife, from a tiny ant to a large elephant on land, a small crab to an orca whale in the sea or a tiny sun bird to a soaring raptor in the air, they all have their own history to tell within the world and for me capturing their stories is something very special.

' Other entries in the competition included a family of laughing lions, a flying red squirrel, a trio of foxes playfully wrestling, and a bird with a Claudia Winkleman-style hairdo. The Comedy Wildlife Awards, which began in 2015 as a modest photographic competition, has since grown into a global event under the leadership of founders Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam.

The competition is committed to sustainability, and in 2026, it will donate 10 per cent of its profits to the Born Free Foundation, an international wildlife charity dedicated to rescuing and protecting wild animals from exploitation, and conserving threatened species and their natural habitats for future generations. The free competition, open to wildlife photography enthusiasts of all levels using any camera brand, celebrates the hilarity of our natural world and emphasizes the importance of protecting it





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