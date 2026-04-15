Nina Agdal Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Alongside a Look at Her Family Life

Model Nina Agdal stuns in a new photo for Sports Illustrated's 2026 Swimsuit issue, showcasing her in a pale yellow bikini. The article also provides a glimpse into her personal life, including her marriage to Logan Paul and the birth of their daughter, Esmé.

Nina Agdal , the Danish model, is back in the spotlight, stunning in a new photo for Sports Illustrated 's 2026 Swimsuit issue. The iconic magazine released a captivating snapshot of the 34-year-old beauty, showcasing her in a pale yellow bikini. The image, taken by Ben Watts at Hero Beach Club in Montauk, New York, captures Agdal in the ocean, her taut physique and alluring presence highlighted by the crashing waves. Her long, water-slicked hair and captivating gaze into the camera further enhance the photograph's appeal. Agdal's return to the swimsuit issue, after a two-year hiatus, has generated significant excitement, particularly among her fans. This appearance marks another chapter in her ongoing relationship with the publication, which began in 2012. Her previous features in the magazine have included modeling topless alongside other prominent figures for the 50th anniversary issue, further solidifying her status as a celebrated personality in the modeling world.

The model's personal life has also been in the news, particularly concerning her relationship with her now-husband, Logan Paul. The couple welcomed their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, in September 2024, announcing the joyous occasion on Instagram. They had previously revealed Agdal's pregnancy in April 2024 with a heartwarming picture of the expectant parents. Their romantic journey began at an event in New York City, where Agdal, captivated by Paul, made the initiative to meet him. Their connection was immediate, as Agdal herself shared that it felt like they had known each other for years. The pair solidified their love by getting engaged in Italy in July 2023, and later exchanged vows in August 2025, about a year after the birth of their daughter. Paul shared the significant change parenthood has brought, acknowledging his shift in priorities, where he now puts his family before himself. This revelation underscores the profound impact Esmé and Nina have had on his life, highlighting the strong bond they share.

The couple's journey continues to be followed by fans, with Agdal expressing her love for her daughter and embracing her role as a mother. Agdal's return to Sports Illustrated exemplifies her ability to maintain a successful career while balancing a fulfilling family life. Her presence in the 2026 Swimsuit issue highlights her enduring appeal and her continued relevance in the fashion industry. The photograph, with its focus on Agdal's beauty and the natural setting of the ocean, serves as a testament to her continued success. With her career and personal life thriving, Agdal demonstrates the possibilities of balancing professional achievements with the joys of family. Her story is a blend of professional accomplishments and personal fulfilment that resonates with many. The couple's journey reflects the importance of balancing professional success with personal fulfillment, showcasing how love, family, and a successful career can seamlessly coexist in modern life. Agdal's narrative serves as an inspiration, exhibiting that it is possible to maintain a successful professional trajectory and embrace the enriching experiences of parenthood and partnership





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Nina Agdal Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Stunning New PhotoModel Nina Agdal makes a splash in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, showcasing her beauty and personal life. The article details her return, her family life with Logan Paul, and her career milestones.

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