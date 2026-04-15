Nina Agdal Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Stunning New Photo

Model Nina Agdal makes a splash in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, showcasing her beauty and personal life. The article details her return, her family life with Logan Paul, and her career milestones.

Nina Agdal , the Danish supermodel, has made a triumphant return to Sports Illustrated 's Swimsuit Issue , igniting headlines with a captivating new photo. The 34-year-old beauty, known for her striking looks and captivating presence, was unveiled in a stunning snapshot for the 2026 edition. The image, released on Tuesday, showcases Agdal in a pale yellow bikini, posing gracefully in the ocean. Water crashes around her, emphasizing her toned physique and radiant smile. Her long locks, slicked back with water, frame her face as she gazes directly at the camera. The setting for this glamorous shoot was Hero Beach Club in Montauk, New York, with the renowned Ben Watts behind the lens. Agdal's return to the iconic magazine comes after a two-year hiatus, as she last graced its pages in the 2024 issue. This marks yet another milestone in her enduring relationship with the publication, which began in 2012. Her association with Sports Illustrated 's Swimsuit Issue has been marked by memorable moments, including a topless appearance alongside fellow models Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen for the 50th-anniversary edition.

Beyond her successful modeling career, Agdal's personal life has also been in the spotlight, particularly her relationship with her now-husband, Logan Paul. The couple welcomed their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, in September 2024. The announcement of their bundle of joy was made on Instagram, sharing the news with their fans. The news of Agdal's pregnancy was revealed in April 2024, with a post showcasing her baby bump. The pair's love story began at an event in New York City. Agdal recounted how she orchestrated their first meeting, which led to a connection that felt instantly familiar. The couple got engaged in Lake Como, Italy in July 2023, after celebrating their first anniversary. They then tied the knot in August 2025, just about a year after welcoming their daughter into the world. In September 2025, Agdal shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in celebration of Esmé's first birthday, expressing her gratitude and love for her daughter. Paul has also spoken about the impact of fatherhood, reflecting on the shift in priorities, as his daughter and Agdal now hold a more significant place in his life.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue continues to be a platform for showcasing models like Agdal, who have left a lasting impression on the fashion world. The magazine has consistently featured prominent figures, setting trends and defining beauty standards over the years. This year's return of Agdal showcases her ongoing dedication to her career, which is coupled with her devotion to her family. Her personal and professional journey, marked by both triumphs and personal growth, highlights her multifaceted personality. The photos in the Swimsuit issue consistently captivate audiences worldwide, and Agdal’s return, and her continued presence in the industry, solidifies her as a prominent figure, and reflects the evolving trends in the fashion world and the changing definition of beauty. This new photo, and her return to Sports Illustrated, reinforces her position as a sought-after model and a symbol of success. It provides an intimate glimpse into her life, and it keeps her followers engaged with her life and career.





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