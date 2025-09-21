Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron were seen enjoying a yachting trip off the coast of Sardinia, leading to speculation of a new relationship. However, sources have stated that the pair are just friends. The group was joined by other celebrities, creating a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Recent sightings of Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron together on a yacht off the coast of Sardinia have sparked speculation about a potential romance, following Dobrev's recent split from fiancé Shaun White. While the pair were observed enjoying each other's company and engaging in friendly interactions, sources close to the actors have clarified that their relationship remains platonic, dispelling rumors of a blossoming relationship.

The weekend yachting trip, shared with friends including Chace Crawford and his girlfriend Kelsey Merritt, and Miles Teller with his wife Keleigh Sperry, showcased a relaxed and convivial atmosphere, with the group enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine and the clear waters.\During the day, both Dobrev and Efron displayed their toned physiques, with Dobrev opting for a bikini and sarong and Efron sporting swimming trunks. As the day progressed towards sunset, Dobrev transitioned into a strapless floral dress, while Efron opted for a more casual look with a white button-down shirt and olive green trousers. Their contrasting styles showcased their individual personalities while maintaining a coordinated aesthetic. The interactions between the two seemed relaxed and enjoyable. The presence of other celebrity guests, like Chace Crawford and Miles Teller, further underscored the social nature of the outing. Their interactions were more like the warm camaraderie of close friends and not the intense intimacy of a new romance. A source emphasized that the friends are merely enjoying some quality time together and there is no romantic element at play. The source also noted that Nina is taking the break up at her own pace to unwind and have fun, and that does not mean she is going to land in Zac's arms. \The backdrop of the Sardinian coast provided a picturesque setting for the group's holiday, with the crystal-clear water and stunning sunsets. The yachting trip offered a respite for the individuals involved, including Dobrev, who appears to be navigating life following her break up from her fiancé. The focus of the trip appeared to be on enjoying the company of close friends in a relaxed atmosphere, with no indication of a romantic connection between Dobrev and Efron. This situation highlights the public interest and speculation that often arises when celebrities, especially after a break-up, spend time together. Despite the rumors, sources have confirmed that Dobrev and Efron are not pursuing a romantic relationship. The focus is on their existing friendship and enjoying the beauty of the Mediterranean together. This has set the record straight that the recent trip was purely platonic and that Dobrev is taking it easy with her friends after the break up with Shaun White. The entire event has become a prime example of how the public often speculates about celebrity relationships, even when those relationships are simply platonic





DailyMailUK

