Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron Spark Romance Rumors During Yachting Getaway in Sardinia

Dobrev, recently single after her split from fiancé Shaun White, and Efron, have long been friends, and their close interaction on the yacht has fueled speculation that they may be more than that. The group's trip included a mix of relaxation, sightseeing, and stylish moments, with both Dobrev and Efron flaunting their physiques in swimsuits and fashionable attire. The cozy display and the obvious chemistry between the two stars raised eyebrows and made the headlines as they were seen taking in the sunset together. During the day, Nina wore a barely-there bikini, while Zac went for a more understated look, wearing only drenched swim trunks and sunglasses. Later, Nina looked stunning in a strapless floral dress, while Zac opted for a more casual style with a white shirt and green trousers. The Gossip Girl alumnus Chace Crawford was there with his model girlfriend Kelsey Merritt, who couldn't keep their hands off each other, alongside actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry. All the group members seemed to be enjoying themselves, with Keleigh at one point clad in a cheeky scarlet one-piece. The holidaymakers were seen sipping cocktails, chatting amiably and relaxing on deck chairs. During the yachting trip, Nina and Keleigh's warm rapport was in clear evidence. At one point as they disembarked the ship to indulge in a spot of sightseeing, Nina struck a playful pose as Keleigh snapped a picture of her on her phone. It was also the first public outing of the pair since Nina’s break up with her fiance. At one point, Nina seemed to be in lower spirits as she sat down and checked her phone. The trip gave off the vibe of a fun summer vacation for the whole gang. Overall, the getaway seemed to be a successful one, filled with laughter, sunshine, and speculation. Whether the pair's relationship will develop further remains to be seen, but the pictures certainly sparked a great deal of attention and had everyone talking and speculating about it. The Mediterranean sunset, beautiful scenery, and yachting environment all added to the idyllic feel of the trip, and the whole group took advantage of the trip to the fullest. The trip involved sightseeing, luxury, and style. There was a lot of enjoyment and fun with friends and family. Overall the group really made the most of this holiday





