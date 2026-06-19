Nina Dobrev Spotted on Casual NYC Outing with Model Dougie Joseph Amid Post-Split Life

Actress Nina Dobrev was seen taking a low-key walk in New York City with Dougie Joseph, an Australian model and skincare entrepreneur. The sighting, shared on a gossip Instagram page, has sparked fresh romance speculation following her high-profile split from Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev has sparked new romance rumors after being seen on a casual stroll in New York City with Australian model and entrepreneur Dougie Joseph .

The sighting, reported by the popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, featured photos of the pair walking side by side on a quiet street. Dobrev, 37, wore a relaxed outfit of denim shorts, a white short-sleeved shirt, sneakers, and a blue cap, carrying a denim jacket. Joseph, who has over 100,000 Instagram followers and founded the men's skincare brand Bondi Skin Co., opted for loose denim jeans and a dark navy button-up shirt.

A tip accompanying the photos described the mystery man as exceptionally handsome and a perfect match. This public appearance follows Dobrev's split from her former fiance, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, which was announced in September 2025. Their engagement, which began with a romantic proposal in New York City in 2024, ended by mutual decision.

Reports suggested the breakup stemmed from differing life goals, with White eager to settle down and start a family while Dobrev wanted to prioritize her acting career. In the months after the split, Dobrev was photographed enjoying a vacation in Italy with friends including Zac Efron, which also led to brief dating speculation. She clarified to TMZ that she and Efron were just friends, stating she was excited for the future.

Earlier in 2025, Dobrev also addressed online trolls who labeled her a 'yacht girl,' a derogatory term for women perceived to be social climbers. While it is not publicly known when Dobrev and Joseph first met, they follow each other on Instagram, fueling further curiosity about the nature of their relationship





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Nina Dobrev Dougie Joseph Shaun White Celebrity Romance New York City Deuxmoi Celebrity Gossip

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