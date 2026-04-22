Nine Arrested in Connection with London Arson Attacks Targeting Jewish Community

Two more men have been arrested in Watford, bringing the total number of arrests to nine in connection with planned arson attacks on the Jewish community in London. The investigation is ongoing, with one conviction already secured and seven others charged.

Further arrests have been made in connection with a series of planned arson attacks targeting the Jewish community in London , bringing the total number of individuals taken into custody to nine within the last three days.

The latest arrests, conducted in Watford, involved two men aged 19 and 26, who are now being held by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing. This development follows a series of arrests made across multiple locations, including Harpenden, Stevenage, and near Birmingham, indicating a widespread investigation into coordinated criminal activity. The initial seven individuals arrested remain on bail with stringent conditions attached, as authorities continue to build their case.

The investigation, led by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the Senior National Co-ordinator of Counter Terrorism Policing, is progressing rapidly, with a focus on identifying and apprehending all those believed to be involved in the planning or execution of the arson attacks. A significant milestone has been reached with the first conviction secured in relation to this recent surge in attacks, and seven others have already been formally charged.

Authorities are emphasizing the severity of the consequences for anyone contemplating involvement in such activities, highlighting the substantial risks involved. The attacks have targeted vital community resources, including community ambulances in Golders Green, and sacred spaces such as two synagogues and a former Jewish charity, demonstrating a deliberate intent to cause harm and instill fear.

The investigation also encompasses a separate incident involving a drone reportedly flying near the Israeli embassy on Friday, with a 39-year-old man currently in custody in Ealing, awaiting further questioning under a warrant of further detention. He can be held until next Tuesday. The escalating situation has prompted a robust response from law enforcement, with counter terror officers having arrested a total of 25 people since the initial attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on March 23rd.

Eight individuals have been charged with arson-related offences, and one has already been convicted, signaling a commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice. The ongoing investigation underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating these attacks and their dedication to protecting the Jewish community from further harm. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Evans reiterated the determination of Counter Terrorism Policing London to identify, arrest, and charge all those involved, sending a clear message that such criminal activity will not be tolerated.

The investigation is complex, spanning multiple locations and involving a network of individuals, but authorities are confident in their ability to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and ensure those responsible are held accountable. The focus remains on gathering evidence, analyzing intelligence, and pursuing all available leads to prevent future attacks and maintain the safety and security of the community





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Arson London Jewish Community Terrorism Arrests Counter Terrorism Policing

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