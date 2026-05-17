Nine Brits connected to MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak expected to arrive in the UK

Nine British nationals currently on Ascension Island, connected to the MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak, are expected to arrive in the UK this evening after being moved due to fears of exposure to the hantavirus disease. The decision was made to relocate them for their own health care support due to a lack of specialist infectious diseases units on Ascension Island but it's not yet confirmed if they have contracted the disease. The individuals may have come into contact with a cruise ship passenger who was evacuated to South Africa via Ascension Island.

It comes as nine Brits connected to the MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak are set to arrive in the UK. They are not confirmed to be infected with the disease, but the UKHSA confirmed: "Cases of Hantavirus can rapidly become very unwell and require critical care.

" As there is no specialist infectious diseases unit on Ascension Island, the decision was made to bring them to the UK to ensure they receive the best possible support at a HCID unit should they become unwell. The rest of the evacuees from St Helena and Ascension Island may have been exposed to hantavirus but are not currently showing symptoms.

The identities of the asymptomatic evacuees have not been released, but some may have come into contact with a cruise ship passenger who was evacuated to South Africa via Ascension Island





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St Helena Ascension Island MV Hondius Cruise Ship UKHSA MV Hondius Hantavirus Cruise Ship Evacuated UKHSA St Helena Ascension Island Nine Brits Expected To Arrive Intake Of Public Healthcare

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