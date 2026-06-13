Nine Island Journeys for a Sense of Occasion and No Passport Required

Discover nine island journeys that offer a sense of occasion and won't require a passport. Explore the Isles of Scilly, Lundy Island, Mull, the Isle of Anglesey, the Isle of Wight, and more.

Here are nine island journeys that offer a sense of occasion and won’t feel like a compromise – but don’t require a passport... St Mary’s Harbour in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall (Photo: Aerial Essex/Getty) For the full "golden age of travel" experience, leave for this idyllic archipelago from London, where, under the cover of darkness, the On board, passengers slip into the holiday spirit in the lounge bar while the train canters across southern England.

The following morning, Penzance’s swaying palms come into view. From here, the Scillonian III sets sail for the Isles of Scilly. The ageing vessel will retire this year as it makes way for the faster, larger, more energy-efficient Scillonian IV. Until then, cross your fingers for a calm day – its nickname is the "Vomit Comet".

, powdery beaches, Bronze Age ruins and seafood restaurants await. A walk around the 16th-century garrison walls offers views of the other islands.has pre-pitched tents with kitchen equipment from £142 a night for up to four, 15 minutes’ walk from Hugh TownLundy Island is just three and a half miles long and half a mile wide (Photo: The Landmark Trust) This is the perfect place to unplug: the rugged Bristol Channel island has notoriously poor phone signal and there are no TVs in guest accommodation.

However, in a very British way,Between late March and the end of October, the MS Oldenburg sails to Lundy several times a week from Ilfracombe or Bideford,. If the weather is good, nab a space on deck and look out for dolphins playing in the ship’s wake. Once there, the headliner is a different creature, though. Lundy takes its name from the Old Norse "lundi", meaning "puffin".

The seabirds are ubiquitous here and as big a draw as the hiking. Income from holiday rentals goes towards conservation via the Landmark Trust, which looks after the island. A church which still functions as a place of worship, has a double room upstairs, from £80. It is one of 23 self-catering properties offered on the island by the Landmark Trust, that sleep between one and 14 guests.

There is also a campsite.presents another chance to take a night train. Since January, the Caledonian Sleeper has departed from Birmingham as well as London, giving millions more the opportunity to wake up in the Highlands. Set your alarm to catch sight of the lochs and mountains before you arrive in Inverness, from where another scenic train takes you to the Kyle of Lochalsh, gateway to Skye. But seeing them in person is something else.

The hiking is spectacular, with trails taking in stone circles, waterfalls, remote villages and the otherworldly landscape of the Fairy Glen. People enjoying a sunny morning in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull (Photo: Apostolos Giontzis/Getty). A ruggedly handsome alternative with fewer tourists, Mull has epic landscapes of its own. To reach them, take the train along the, travelling through Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park and skirting Loch Awe before you reach Oban.

From here, it is a short but picturesque ferry ride to Mull. Awaiting on the island are beaches that would not look out of place in the Caribbean, castles, colourful seaside towns such as Tobermory, and even a Munro (mountain over 3,000ft), Ben More. Mull’s burgeoning culinary scene showcases local seafood (notably trout), wild venison and island cheeses – and there is a distillery too.

Look out for golden and sea eagles, or take a boat to nearby Staffa for puffins, with whales and basking sharks sometimes sighted along the way. Osborne House, the former residence of Queen Victoria I, located in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight (Photo: chrisdorney/Getty)has been a holiday favourite since the 19th century, when Queen Victoria built her summer retreat – the Italianate Osborne House – here. But the best way to travel here involves a more recent innovation.

Eschew the ferry in favour of the UK’s only commercial hovercraft service, which "flies" from Southsea in Portsmouth to Ryde, the island’s biggest town. It is noisy but novel, hovering inches above the water for the 10-minute journey. It is said there are two Isles of Wight: the glitzy marinas and yacht clubs of Cowes; and the bucket-and-spade holiday spots such as Sandown Bay and Shanklin Beach.

But that oversimplifies an island that is also home to more than 500 miles of coastline, close to a beach and Fishbourne ferry terminal; Ryde is a short bus journey away. Doubles from £109, B&B





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Island Journeys Sense Of Occasion No Passport Required Isles Of Scilly Lundy Island Mull Isle Of Anglesey Isle Of Wight

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