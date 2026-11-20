Nine men face trial in Manchester for alleged sexual offenses against a wife drugged by her husband over two decades. Court hears accused maintained contact with arrested husband.

Nine men are standing trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court accused of participating in the sexual abuse of a woman in Stockport, Greater Manchester, who was allegedly drugged and raped by her husband over a period of twenty years. Jurors were told that several of the accused individuals attempted to maintain contact with the husband, who is in his sixties, even after his arrest in October 2025.

Defendants Contacted Husband After Arrest

Mechanic Daniel Rayner, 42, who denies plotting to drug and rape the woman, is alleged to have offered her husband a 'special serum' to knock her out. Court evidence shows Rayner sent a Telegram message to the husband just two days after the man's initial arrest, asking if he had 'plans to abuse her this weekend mate.' Rayner also allegedly sent messages saying 'Hey matey, how's things?' and asking if there were 'any more visitors for her.' A few weeks before his own arrest in December 2025, Rayner is claimed to have messaged 'U gone.' Another defendant, Robert Stewart, 70, is accused of messaging the husband simply 'hi' just hours before his own arrest.

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Investigation Triggered By Undercover Journalism

The husband was identified after undercover journalists in Germany infiltrated a Telegram chat group dedicated to sexual activity with unconscious individuals. Authorities were alerted to the group, leading to an investigation that identified the husband as a user who shared sexual abuse images of his wife. When police seized the husband's mobile phone, they discovered one million photographs and videos cataloging the abuse. The prosecution described the phone as a 'confession booth' containing the husband's 'darkest secrets.' The husband, who cannot be named to protect his wife's identity, has pleaded guilty to multiple offenses including rape, sexual assault, and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offense over the twenty-year period.

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Specific Charges Against Named Defendants

Robert Stewart, 70, a divorced father of two and former DJ, denies two rapes and one count of conspiracy to rape. Keith Fotheringham, 59, of Dundee, has admitted charges including conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to administer a noxious substance, and assault by penetration, with a guilty plea spanning four offenses between 2023 and 2025. Other defendants include Philip Wild, 59, a taxi driver and father of three, who is accused of attempted rape and sexual assault. Alan Keelan, 42, denies attempted rapes, while David Graves, 60, of Ilkeston, Derbyshire, denies charges including conspiracy to rape. Jordan Wallace, 31, from Stockport, is accused of rape, and senior ambulance paramedic Jonathan Kirk faces charges of two rapes. Mohammed Sabir, 29, is the youngest defendant and denies rape charges. Richard Townsend, 38, denies sexual assault against the stupefied wife.

Impact On Victims And Legal Proceedings

Prosecutor Louise Oakley KC told jurors that the men on trial derived sexual gratification from the 'use and abuse' of the woman, who was given a 'cocktail of stupefying drugs.' She described the husband as living a 'double life masked in respectability' while hiding 'dark and depraved secrets.' The court heard that in 2023, the husband began inviting men he met online to their four-bedroom home to participate in the abuse. The trial is expected to last two to three months as the jury evaluates the extent of the coordinated abuse and the defendants' roles within the group.