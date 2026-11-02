Nine Men Stand Trial for Gang Rape of Unconscious Stockport Woman

Nine defendants face charges in Manchester for allegedly drugging and raping an unconscious woman. The husband already pleaded guilty to facilitating the abuse of his wife for over two decades.

Nine men are currently standing trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, accused of participating in the repeated sexual abuse of an unconscious woman. The proceedings, which opened recently, reveal a shocking narrative where a wife believed she had not engaged in sexual activity for nine years. In reality, her own husband had been regularly drugging her and allowing strangers to rape her. The prosecution characterized the group as individuals whose depravity knew no bounds.

Legal Proceedings and Jury Instructions

Judge Maurice Greene issued stern warnings to the jury before the case commenced, instructing them to prepare for evidence that could provoke intense feelings of upset and anger. The prosecution team, led by Louise Oakley KC, detailed how the victim had been subjected to a stupefying cocktail of drugs designed to keep her completely unaware of the ongoing assaults. While the husband and four other men have already pleaded guilty to various offenses, the trial for the nine remaining defendants, who deny all charges, has officially begun.

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The Husband's Decade-Long Deception

The court heard that the couple appeared to be a typical pair looking forward to retirement, leading busy lives filled with social activities, gardening, and international holidays. However, this public image masked a secret life that began in 2004. The husband, who cannot be named to protect his wife's anonymity, shared videos and images online of himself raping his unconscious wife at their Stockport home. He recorded these acts for himself before expanding his abusive network to include other men starting from at least 2023.

Evidence From Seized Digital Devices

A Samsung Galaxy mobile phone seized by police served as a digital confession booth, containing over a million photographs and videos cataloging the abuse. Detective inquiries into the device revealed the husband's darkest secrets and barbaric sexual fantasies. The prosecution stated that these files acted almost as a script, detailing not only the husband's offending but also the specific acts committed by the nine men currently on trial. The digital evidence provided investigators with a comprehensive record of the abuse.

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Profiles of the Accused Defendants

The nine defendants on trial include men with various professions, such as paramedic Jonathan Kirk, taxi driver Philip Wild, and amateur football coach Alan Keelan. Other accused individuals include Mohammed Sabir, Jordan Wallace, Richard Townsend, and Robert Stewart. Two additional men, Daniel Rayner and David Graves, are alleged non-contact offenders who are accused of encouraging the abuse or assisting from behind screens. All nine deny the charges against them in this ongoing trial.

Prosecution Rejection of Consent Claims

Prosecutor Louise Oakley addressed potential defenses regarding unconventional sexual practices, such as swinging or sleep fetishes, describing them as smokescreens. She emphasized that the imagery showed was not consensual role-play but actual non-consensual sexual violence. Messages found on the devices, including warnings from Robert Stewart to delete images and references to other cases like Gisele Pelicot, further demonstrated the men's awareness that the victim was unconscious. The husband, now a witness, will provide accounts of his actions as the trial progresses.