Nine Men Stand Trial for Rape of Drugged Wife in Manchester Case

Nine men including paramedic Jonathan Kirk face charges for conspiring to rape a stockport woman over two decades. The trial details how the husband drugged his wife and shared footage with the group.

Nine men are currently standing trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for their alleged roles in the sexual abuse of a woman whose ordeal spanned more than twenty years. The defendants, including senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk and retired DJ Robert Stewart, deny charges of rape, sexual assault, and conspiracy to administer substances to incapacitate the victim. The case centers on the actions of the victim's husband, who allegedly drugged his wife and shared imagery of the abuse with other men online and in person.

Core Details of the Alleged Abuse

Prosecutor Louise Oakley KC told the jury that the husband, a man in his sixties, began distributing imagery of the abuse to like-minded individuals via the internet and social media applications. This digital sharing escalated from 2023 when he started inviting other men to their Stockport home. While his wife lay unconscious in their bed, the husband filmed himself and the visitors raping and sexually abusing her. The footage was reportedly posted within minutes, and sometimes during the acts, according to the court proceedings.

Also read Manchester United sit 17th after nine games as winless run reaches nine matches

The prosecution argues that the group conspired over several years to rape and sexually assault the wife. They are accused of administering a cocktail of stupefying drugs to ensure her body could be used and abused without her knowledge or consent. The defendants allegedly derived sexual gratification from knowing she was unaware and out of it, a factor described as central to their barbaric fantasies.

Stakeholder Positions and Defendant Roles

The nine men facing charges are Jonathan Kirk, 43; Robert Stewart, 70; Mohammed Sabir, 28; Alan Keelan, 42; Jordan Wallace, 31; Philip Wild, 59; Richard Townsend, 38; David Graves, 60; and Daniel Rayner, 42. All defendants have denied a variety of sexual offences. Jonathan Kirk, who is accused of two rapes, is a senior paramedic known for having met Prince Harry. Robert Stewart is a divorced father of two and grandfather who previously worked as a DJ.

Advertisement

Other defendants include youth football coach Alan Keelan, dog walker Jordan Wallace, taxi driver Philip Wild, metal worker Richard Townsend, sales rep David Graves, and self-employed mechanic Daniel Rayner. Prosecutor Oakley stated that the men communicated via messaging apps such as Telegram. They did not merely receive imagery but actively encouraged the husband to commit further offences. The group advised him on what substances to administer and how to do so, aiming to incapacitate the victim just enough to allow the abuse to continue without her realizing anything was wrong.

Real-World Impact and Victim Testimony

The victim had been with her husband for forty-four years, and they had two children together. The prosecution described their life as busy, noting they enjoyed regular holidays abroad. However, the victim's life ended as she knew it when police arrested her husband last October. For over two decades, the husband had abused her sexually while she was asleep or unconscious. Initially, this occurred when she drank enough alcohol to fall into a deep sleep. Over time, he deliberately administered stupefying drugs without her knowledge, increasingly using alcohol mixed with these substances.

Defence claims that the victim was only pretending to be asleep or unconscious as part of a consensual fantasy role-play were rejected by the prosecution as a smokescreen. Louise Oakley KC emphasized that the actions were not unconventional but consensual sexual practices. Instead, she described them as pure and simple rape and sexual assault. The men took pleasure in the fact that she was unaware, a detail they repeated frequently as part of their motivation.

Consequences and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The case has revealed a disturbing network of individuals who conspired to violate the victim. The prosecution highlighted that the men knew she was not a willing participant and did not reasonably believe she was consenting. The victim had recently retired and was experiencing a happy and exciting time in her life when the police knocked on the door of their family home in Stockport, Greater Manchester. The arrest marked the end of her ordeal and the beginning of the legal process against those involved.

Advertisement

The trial continues at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court as the jury weighs the evidence presented by the prosecution. The defendants face serious charges that, if proven, will carry significant legal consequences. The case underscores the severity of sexual violence committed against incapacitated individuals and the legal mechanisms in place to hold perpetrators accountable. The outcome will determine the fate of nine men accused of participating in a long-term pattern of sexual abuse.