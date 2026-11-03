Nine Men Tried for Conspiracy to Rape and Abuse of Wife

A husband and eight co-defendants face trial at Manchester Crown Court for alleged rapes, drug administration, and conspiracy. The case involves extensive digital evidence and long-term abuse spanning nearly two decades.

A husband who drugged and raped his wife arranged for sedatives to be posted to his dead mother-in-law's address, a court was told. Co-defendant David Graves, who the husband met online and jurors heard encouraged him to commit the rapes, offered to send him an unknown substance in January 2021. Louise Oakley, prosecuting, told a trial of Graves and eight other men alleged to have been involved in abusing the woman: 'So desperate is (the husband) that (he) sent him (his wife's) mother's address to post them to. 'His mother-in-law had recently died and the house she had been living in was empty. Does it get any worse than that?' The tablets did not arrive and the husband 'accused Graves of not having posted them'.

Core Details of the Abuse Mechanism

Jurors have been told the husband - who cannot be named to protect his wife's identity - began abusing her in 2004 and started involving other men in 2015. The woman's ordeal came to an end after journalists infiltrated an online messaging forum last October and police were called, the court heard. The trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard tablets eventually arrived in March 2021 but, Ms Oakley said, they proved hard to crush and tasted 'bitter' when mixed in wine. 'David Graves went on to provide practical solutions including that they be hidden in her food.' Graves, 60, and the husband, who first contacted each other in 2018, exchanged a large volume of messages.

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Graves asked for new material and making derogatory comments calling the wife a 'slut' and 'old tart' - adding 'she deserves it'. Ms Oakley said Graves became 'incredibly impatient' for the husband to send him images of the wife being abused. '(the husband) said to him, our perversion isn't number one priority. Well, it must have been pretty close to the top of the list,' Ms Oakley added. The court heard how the first stranger to come to the husband's house was another defendant, Robert Stewart, 70, in 2016.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

He left without doing anything because the wife 'stirred', Ms Oakley said, and this led to the husband wanting to obtain drugs after deciding alcohol alone was 'unreliable'. Stewart provided the husband with tramadol sleeping pills to use, the court was told. It was a 'blueprint for future offending' despite the 'inherent dangers' of combining drugs and alcohol, the prosecution said. The court heard the husband carried out online research including news articles and even charity websites about sleeping pills, side-effects and use of date rape drugs.

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He even visited a website in 2017 giving instructions on how to make date-rape drug GHB, jurors were told. In the early part of 2019, the husband purchased Zolpidem sleeping tablets online, Ms Oakley said. She read out messages which continued with numerous men at all hours, adding: 'It's hard to believe he was a working man. You have offending at night time, in the morning, in the early afternoon. 'He thought what he was doing was fun.' The prosecution said the husband was explicit to other men that his wife would not consent and 'wouldn't be interested'.

Real-World Impact and Legal Proceedings

In one exchange with Graves in October 2018, Graves asked the husband 'when did you last abuse her?' and he replied: 'Don't keep a diary, lol (laugh out loud)'. In another message with an unidentified male, he wrote: 'Help me knock her out'. Paramedic Jonathan Kirk is accused of two rapes and conspiracy to rape, which he denies. Robert Stewart, 70, warned the husband: 'Remember what happened to the guy in France'. Jordan Wallace is pictured outside Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester today.

On trial with Graves are Jonathan Kirk, 43, a senior paramedic; Robert Stewart, 70, a retired DJ; Mohammed Sabir, 28, a recruitment consultant; youth football coach Alan Keelan, 42; dog walker Jordan Wallace, 31; taxi driver Philip Wild, 60; metal worker Richard Townsend, 38; and Daniel Rayner, 42. All deny a variety of sexual offences. In September, the woman's husband of 40 years admitted 62 charges including multiple rapes, jurors were told. Opening the trial yesterday, Ms Oakley said Stewart sent a message to the husband after he visited the house, urging him to 'delete all images' and saying 'remember what happened to the guy in France'.