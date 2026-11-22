Discover nine new music technology products including the Shure MV360 and Stylophone Mini. Expert reviews on studio gear, synths, and pedals for musicians.

The holiday shopping season brings a curated selection of nine new music technology products designed to spark creativity for musicians, podcasters, and audio enthusiasts. This collection spans the full spectrum of audio innovation, ranging from essential studio equipment like microphones and keyboards to niche cult synthesizers and playful keychain novelties. The lineup offers something for every type of gearhead, combining professional-grade utility with unique, novel features that encourage musical exploration.

Shure MV360 Spatial Audio Capabilities

The Shure MV360 microphone represents a significant step forward for spatial audio recording, offering versatile capture options for modern content creators. Designed to record full 360-degree spatial audio, the device connects via a simple USB-C interface while also supporting standard mono, stereo, and binaural audio formats. A dedicated smartphone application allows users to adjust settings on the go, or the microphone can be connected directly to a laptop for immersive studio-quality recordings. This adaptability makes it a powerful tool for podcasters, sound recordists, and musicians seeking to elevate their audio production.

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AKAI MPK Mini Plus II and Stylophone Mini

AKAI's MPK Mini Plus II MIDI controller serves as a comprehensive hub for music production, featuring 37 keys, multiple outputs, and dedicated knobs for controlling external gear. The device includes pitch and modulation wheels, pads, and a full-color display to manage desktop software integration with physical hardware. In contrast, the Stylophone Mini offers a compact, lo-fi alternative for quick musical ideas. Keychain-sized and available in original, white, and pink finishes, this standalone synth replicates the classic metal ribbon keyboard and includes a tiny light for added functionality.

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M-VAVE FM-1 and Mentha Works Monk Echo

The M-VAVE FM-1 synthesizer has achieved cult status among electronic music enthusiasts since its recent launch. This pocketable device packs significant processing power and has generated extensive interest through a steady stream of aftermarket firmwares that expand its workflow and audio aesthetics. Meanwhile, Mentha Works' Monk Echo pedal provides dedicated tonal shaping with its combined reverb and delay effects. The Monk Echo delivers ambient textures with vocal-like cadences and is available in a limited-edition Hello Kitty version that adds unique character to its three-string interface.

Neko Pocket Wireless Guitar Studio and Eventide Audio

The Neko Pocket Wireless Guitar Studio is a Kickstarter project that functions as a pocket studio, guitar processor, and generative AI idea machine. It connects wirelessly to guitars or basses and utilizes 16GB of onboard storage to include a time machine function that records abstract noodling for later review. Additionally, Eventide Audio products offer a range of sounds from shrieking synths to gnarly bass fuzz, providing delight to guitarists seeking complex tonal modifications. These tools, alongside cartographic companions from Herb Lester Associates for mapping musical journeys, complete a diverse array of new audio innovations.