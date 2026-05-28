Nine People Died in Water-Related Incidents During Bank Holiday Heatwave

Brits are being warned to take extra care in and around open water after at least nine people died in incidents in the sea and in lakes during the Bank Holiday heatwave. Seven teenagers, a grandfather in his 60s, and a woman in her 70s are known to have died, including two teenagers pulled from the water today.

Brits are being warned to take care in and around open water after at least nine people died in incidents in the sea and in lakes during the Bank Holiday heatwave.

Seven teenagers, a grandfather in his 60s, and a woman in her 70s are known to have died, including two teenagers pulled from the water today. People have taken to local lakes and ponds in a bid to keep cool amid record-breaking temperatures, including the hottest ever daytime record of 35.1C that was set yesterday.

But the Royal Life Saving Society has warned Britons to take extra care following a spate of water-related deaths, noting that 'warmer weather unfortunately sees an increase in accidental drownings'. And the emergency services are struggling to cope with increased demand - with London's ambulance service reporting its busiest day since the pandemic.

Cheshire Police found a body in Pickmere Lake near Warrington earlier on Wednesday as they searched for a 17-year-old boy; Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it had also recovered a body at Hawley Lake in Blackwater. On Bank Holiday Monday, 13-year-old Reco Puttock was pronounced dead after being found in Leadbeater Dam in Halifax, West Yorkshire; the body of a 16-year-old girl was found at Warwickshire's Kingsbury Water Park; and another boy was found at Rother Valley County Park in Rotherham.

Fifteen-year-old Declan Sawyer died after getting into difficulty at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln on Sunday; police in Lancashire have recovered 12-year-old Junior Slater's body after he got into difficulty swimming in the River Ribble on Tuesday. And heroic grandfather Phil Crow, 68, suffered a cardiac arrest as he ran out to the sea trying to rescue his wife and granddaughter after they got into difficulty at Tregirls Beach in Padstow, Cornwall on Monday.

The BBC reported that the body of a 72-year-old woman was recovered from the water at West Angle Bay beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales on Sunday. Experts say that if people do want to swim they should do so somewhere supervised by lifeguards. They also discourage jumping from heights, and for people to assess their ability to swim before entering the water.

Entering any water colder than 15C can cause the body to enter cold-water shock, when the blood vessels in the skin close in response to the cold, forcing the heart to work harder. It can lead to panic, hyperventilation and decreased dexterity - putting sufferers at risk of drowning. Average UK and Ireland sea temperatures are just 12C, according to the RNLI, but inland waters can be much colder.

Paul McCourt, assistant commissioner for the London Fire Brigade, warned: 'We know that the warmer weather can tempt people to cool off in rivers, reservoirs and lakes, but even in hot weather most inland water in London remains very cold, and can be below 16C. 'If you are planning to swim outdoors, only do so in designated areas, and ensure that lifeguards and safety equipment are present.

' Anyone who does get into trouble is advised to 'float to live' - lying on their back and relaxing to catch their breath if they do struggle when they enter cold water. The London Ambulance Service said it received 1,821 calls on Tuesday amid scorching temperatures, up more than a third compared to a week prior. It is operating at REAP 4 - a DEFCON-like scale that suggests 'extreme pressure' on paramedic services.

Alison Blakely, deputy chief paramedic, said: 'We want people to enjoy the weather but please take steps to look after yourselves and others around you.

' The advice comes as Brits continue to flock to beaches and swimming spots amid the heatwave - with tragic consequences





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Water-Related Deaths Bank Holiday Heatwave Royal Life Saving Society Emergency Services London's Ambulance Service Cheshire Police Hampshire And Isle Of Wight Constabulary Padstow Cornwall Pembrokeshire Wales River Ribble Junior Slater Declan Sawyer Phil Crow Cold-Water Shock Lifeguards Designated Areas Safety Equipment Heatwave Tragic Consequences

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