Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies 24 Hours After Rare Cancer Diagnosis Initially Dismissed as Flu

Millie Rose Hedley, a nine-year-old girl from County Durham, passed away just a day after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. Her mother claims doctors initially dismissed her symptoms as the flu, leading to a tragic delay in treatment. The family is now raising awareness and funds for the hospital that cared for Millie.

A nine-year-old girl tragically passed away just 24 hours after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

Millie Rose Hedley, from Newton Aycliffe in County Durham, had been experiencing symptoms such as bone pain and extreme fatigue for nearly a year before her diagnosis. Her mother, Kimberley, 30, revealed that doctors initially dismissed her daughter's condition as the flu, attributing it to her developing immune system. Despite repeated concerns raised by the family about Millie's frequent illnesses, medical professionals failed to recognize the severity of her condition until it was too late.

By December, Millie's health had deteriorated so significantly that her mother had to carry her to a doctor's appointment. Shortly after, Millie was rushed to the hospital after she began vomiting and could not retain fluids. Upon arrival at the emergency department, medical staff immediately recognized the gravity of her illness. Tests confirmed the devastating diagnosis of AML, and Millie was swiftly transferred to a specialist hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, her condition worsened rapidly, and she passed away less than a day after being diagnosed. Doctors later explained to Kimberley how rare AML is in children and how quickly it can progress. Kimberley described her daughter as a loving and kind-hearted girl who filled every room with joy and energy. Millie, who dreamed of becoming a singing, princess archaeologist, shared a close bond with her older sister Michaela.

The two were inseparable, with Millie often referred to as her sister's little sidekick. In memory of her daughter, Kimberley is now raising funds for the Great North Children's Hospital, which cared for Millie in her final days. This September, the family will embark on a 2,950-mile journey from Newton Aycliffe to Benidorm and back in a car adorned with messages from supporters. The trip, which will take over 48 hours, aims to raise awareness about AML and its symptoms.

Kimberley emphasized the importance of recognizing the signs of AML, noting that while the prognosis is often grim, early detection can make a critical difference. Acute myeloid leukaemia is an aggressive cancer of the white blood cells, affecting around 3,100 people annually in the UK. Symptoms develop rapidly and worsen over time, including fatigue, bone pain, and frequent infections. The exact cause of AML remains unknown, and chemotherapy is the primary treatment, requiring immediate intervention upon diagnosis





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