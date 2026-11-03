Nine-Year-Old India Wright Raises Over £2,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer After Marathon Walk

Nine-year-old India Wright from Leeds raised more than £2,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer by completing a 26.2-mile marathon walk to honor her late brother's girlfriend, Katie.

India Wright, a nine-year-old resident of Leeds, successfully completed a grueling 26.2-mile marathon walk in a single day to raise crucial funds for the cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer. The dedicated child completed the substantial physical challenge in just 12 hours, demonstrating remarkable perseverance and emotional maturity beyond her years. This significant fundraising effort, which has already surpassed £2,000 in donations, was undertaken specifically to honor the memory of her late brother's girlfriend, Katie.

Personal Motivation Behind the Marathon Effort

India chose to undertake this strenuous physical challenge as a direct tribute to Katie, who tragically passed away from cancer at the young age of 19. The emotional weight of the task was deepened by the close relationship India and her siblings shared with Katie, making the memorial walk a deeply personal endeavor for the entire Wright family. The initiative was not just about raising money, but about actively keeping the memory of a loved one alive through positive action and community support.

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India explicitly stated that the charity Young Lives vs Cancer provided essential emotional guidance to her family during their most difficult times. She recalled how the organization visited their home when Katie was still ill, helping the children understand the medical situation and what to expect. When Katie died, India described feeling incredibly sad, but noted that the charity's support helped her and her siblings process their grief and find constructive ways to honor Katie's life.

Family Support and Team Composition

The fundraising team consisted of India, her mother Kate Wright, and her siblings Asa, Darcy, and Coco, who are aged 15, 13, and 11 respectively. They were also accompanied by their cub leader Richard Cartwright, who joined the group to provide moral support and ensure safety throughout the long day. This collective family effort highlights the communal nature of grief and healing, with multiple generations coming together to support a shared cause.

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The group officially began their 26.2-mile challenge at 6:00 am, setting off with a clear purpose and a strict timeline to complete the distance within 12 hours. The presence of their mother, Kate Wright, and their cub leader ensured that the physical demands of the walk were managed carefully for the children. Their coordinated effort demonstrates a strong family bond and a unified commitment to helping others facing similar battles with cancer.

How Young Lives vs Cancer Supports Families

Young Lives vs Cancer operates by providing specialist social workers who offer day-to-day support to children, young people, and their families from the moment of diagnosis. The charity also provides free accommodation near hospitals, allowing families to remain together during complex medical treatments without the stress of long-distance travel. Additionally, the organization issues grants designed to ease the significant financial burden that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis.

The financial reality for these families is severe, with Young Lives vs Cancer reporting that relatives of a child with cancer face average additional monthly costs of £700. These expenses cover essential items such as hospital travel, specialized food, and clothing, which are often not covered by standard healthcare provisions. The charity's work across the UK is entirely funded through charitable donations, making public contributions like India's vital to their continued operations.

Regional Impact and Future Fundraising Needs

In the West Yorkshire region specifically, Young Lives vs Cancer distributed 124 financial grants last year, totaling £20,647 to support young people and their families. The Leeds-based specialist social workers alone supported 314 young people with cancer and their families during that period, illustrating the high demand for these services. Krissa Ford, the Fundraising Engagement Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, emphasized the holistic impact of cancer on young lives.

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Krissa Ford noted that when a child or young person is diagnosed with cancer, their entire world can feel like it is falling apart, affecting the whole family unit. She highlighted that the impact is not merely medical but extends into emotional and social realms, necessitating a comprehensive support system. Ford stated that their specialist social workers are always present to ensure no family has to face the disease alone.

India and the Wright family are being thanked by the charity for their fantastic efforts, which will directly enable Young Lives vs Cancer to assist more young people with cancer. Their support ensures that critical services, including social work and financial grants, remain available for those who need them most. The £2,000 raised by India's marathon walk serves as a powerful testament to the impact one determined child can have on a vital community cause.