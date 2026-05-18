Ninja Slashes Prices on Multi-purpose Outdoor BBQ Grill, Offering £50 Discount Ahead of May Bank Holiday

Ninja has introduced a significant discount on its popular Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker, offering consumers £50 off the usual price of £299.99. The discounted price is £249.99, and buyers at SharkNinja have given it a 4.8-star rating with over 1,700 reviews. One user praised the BBQ for its low running cost, ease of use, and versatile cooking functions, stating: "Unbelievable quality, easy to use, and the flavours it produces are second to none. One of my better buys." Meanwhile, Ooni is hosting a spring sale, offering 20% off its pizza oven collection.

Ninja has announced a significant discount on its popular Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker, offering consumers a substantial £50 reduction on its usual price of £299.99.

The new price is £249.99 and comes with a complimentary cover, providing users with a convenient and well-regarded multi-purpose outdoor cooking appliance. One user praised its authentic woodfire flavor and ease of use, stating: "Unbelievable quality, easy to use, and the flavours it produces are second to none. One of my better buys.

" The BBQ allows users to prepare a wide range of dishes, including burgers, chicken, sausages, corn on the cob, and fish, without the need for flames. Its portable design, long cable, and IPX4 water resistance make it suitable for various outdoor settings.

Additionally, Ninja has made £70 off its Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker, now selling for £249.99 at SharkNinja and Argos, the latter of which boasts a 4.8-star rating with over 1,700 reviews. Users have praised its fast cooking times, non-stick surface, and versatile cooking functions.

However, one user raised a grievance regarding its weight, suggesting an optional stand would be beneficial. Nonetheless, numerous satisfied users have vouched for its effectiveness and versatility





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Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill And Smoker Discount Multipurpose Outdoor Cooking Appliance Burgers Chicken Sausages Corn On The Cob Fish Lighter Cooking Fuel Wood Pellets

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