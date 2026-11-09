NJ Postal Worker Discovers Note Before Finding Three Bodies

Mount Holly postal worker Don Clements found a cryptic sign before police discovered three elderly bodies. Autopsies are pending as investigators probe the tragic death.

Don Clements, a United States Postal Service worker in Mount Holly, New Jersey, made a chilling discovery on his daily route that led authorities to the bodies of three elderly individuals. The incident occurred on a Friday when Clements noticed an unusual sign attached to the door of a dilapidated home located on Winding Way. The note read '9-1-1 Inside' and featured crude drawings of two sad faces with X's for eyes, a message that immediately raised alarms for the mail carrier.

Cryptic Warning Found By Carrier

Don Clements believed the note was left specifically for him, noting that the sign was positioned where only a mail carrier would see it. He told the New York Post that he was the only person who goes to that house every day and could not see the sign from the outside. The mailbox at the property had been sealed with clear wrapping tape, which was the same material used to attach the ominous sign to the door, reinforcing his suspicion that the message was intended solely for him.

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The postal worker called 911 after observing the sign and the sealed mailbox, leading to the arrival of police officers at the scene. When law enforcement entered the ramshackle home, they found a bloody interior and discovered the deceased bodies of three elderly individuals. The identities of the victims have not been released as the investigation into what happened to the trio continues to develop.

Neighbors Recall Reclusive Family

Neighbors described the occupants as a family of siblings who lived quietly and kept to themselves at the property. A longtime resident who has lived in the area for over 50 years stated that the family was present before her arrival. She noted that one sister worked as a crossing guard for years, while another brother had a routine of walking to a local 7-Eleven around 2:30 or 3 PM to buy lottery tickets and drinks.

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David Babcock, another neighbor, told NBC 10 that one of the brothers worked at Boscov's for 40 years. He described the siblings as nice people who did not bother anyone. Babcock mentioned that except for the brother who visited the convenience store, the occupants rarely left their house and did not drive anywhere. He expressed surprise that the neighbors were found dead, though he had always thought the house might eventually be condemned.

Investigation And Community Impact

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has assured the public that there is no threat to the community. Autopsies are currently pending to determine the exact cause of death for the three elderly individuals. Police Chief Clifford Spencer issued a statement acknowledging the deep concern the incident has caused in the local community. He emphasized that the safety and security of residents remain his highest priority.

Chief Clifford Spencer extended his thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. He asked for the community's patience and understanding while investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The area is described as a quiet neighborhood, with neighbors reporting no signs of violence prior to the morbid discovery on Friday.

Don Clements remains shaken by the bizarre nature of the sign and the tragic outcome. He stated that it was the first time he had ever seen something like that in his career. The neighbor who spoke to the Post recalled seeing someone come out of the house on trash day, which was unusual behavior for the reclusive family. The man was dressed in all black and quickly returned to the home, leaving the trash by the curb.