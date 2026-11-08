NJ Teens Save Newborn With CPR Two Days After Training

Ariana Leonardis and Riley Porter rescued a suffocating infant in Tuckerton using skills learned days prior at OCVTS, earning praise from their school district.

Seventeen-year-olds Ariana Leonardis and Riley Porter performed life-saving CPR on a suffocating newborn in Tuckerton, Ocean County, just forty-eight hours after completing their medical training. The emergency occurred on October 24 in the parking lot of a former urgent care facility, where the teenagers responded to the desperate pleas of parents struggling to save their three-week-old baby.

Rapid Response To Medical Emergency

Riley Porter, 15, was the first to react when he heard the couple screaming for help near a Wawa parking lot. He immediately contacted 911, informing the dispatcher that he was with two individuals whose baby had stopped breathing. While Porter managed the call to authorities, Ariana Leonardis, 16, approached the distressed parents to offer direct assistance.

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The parents, who spoke primarily in Spanish, had very limited English proficiency. Porter utilized language lessons he had acquired in school to help Leonardis communicate the necessary instructions and confirm that the infant required immediate intervention. The 16-year-old asked if she needed to perform CPR, and the parents confirmed that she should proceed with her training skills.

Implementation Of Recent Medical Training

Ariana Leonardis had just finished her CPR certification in a human development and childcare class at the Ocean County Vocational Technical School (OCVTS) Brick Center two days prior to the incident. She recalled feeling a singular focus during the crisis, stating that her only thought was to revive the baby. She placed the infant on the ground and began administering chest compressions with precision.

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The effectiveness of her training was evident when the infant regained consciousness, responding to the intervention with coughing and crying. An ambulance arrived shortly after the teenagers had stabilized the child, transporting the newborn to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation and care. The quick actions of the teens prevented what could have been a tragic outcome for the family.

School District And Family Reaction

The Pinelands Regional School District (PRSD), which is affiliated with Leonardis high school, publicly praised the teenagers for their quick thinking and responsibility. District officials described Leonardis as an excellent and responsible student with great energy, highlighting how her actions reflected positively on both the student body and the educational program. They expressed deep gratitude for her bravery in a high-stakes situation.

Michelle Keenan, the CPR instructor at OCVTS, was overcome with emotion upon hearing the news. She wrote on Facebook that she could not believe how brave and calm Leonardis remained, allowing her to successfully apply her knowledge in a real-world emergency. Keenan emphasized that the training provided at the vocational center prepared students to help people in critical moments.

Long-Term Impact And Community Recognition

Kirah Leonardis, the mother of the 16-year-old, expressed shock when her daughter first explained the event, thinking it was a joke until confirmed. She noted that it made her emotional to realize her daughter had executed the rescue perfectly and saved a life. The family now views the incident as a testament to the importance of early education and preparedness in high schools.

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The rescue has sparked a broader conversation about the value of vocational technical schools in preparing students for life beyond the classroom. The PRSD issued a statement applauding both Ariana Leonardis for her heroism and OCVTS for equipping their students with the skills needed to handle emergencies. This event underscores the tangible benefits of comprehensive health and safety education in secondary schools across New Jersey.