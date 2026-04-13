No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals Early-Onset Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Tom Dumont, the guitarist of No Doubt, has announced he has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease. He shared the news via social media, expressing his continued commitment to music and the band's upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Tom Dumont , the guitarist of the iconic band No Doubt , has revealed that he has been privately battling early-onset Parkinson's disease for a number of years. The musician, whose guitar riffs fueled some of No Doubt 's biggest hits like Just a Girl and Don't Speak, took to social media on Saturday to share the news with his fans.

In a candid video posted on Instagram, Dumont, now 58 years old, described his journey with the disease and the challenges it presents, especially considering its potential impact on his ability to play guitar. Despite the diagnosis and the known impact Parkinson's can have on motor skills, Dumont assured his fans that he is 'doing really well' and that he 'can still play music.' He mentioned that he was diagnosed after experiencing symptoms and undergoing various tests with his doctor and a neurologist. The news came as a surprise to many, but Dumont's resilience and determination to continue making music have been a source of inspiration for his fans. Dumont explained that he decided to publicly disclose his diagnosis to help break down the stigma surrounding Parkinson's disease and raise awareness for research and prevention. He drew inspiration from others who have courageously shared their own health struggles. The timing of his announcement coincided with World Parkinson's Day, emphasizing his commitment to advocacy. He plans to post additional videos to further educate the public about the intricacies of Parkinson's. According to the World Parkinson's Day organization, this is the fastest growing neurological disease globally, with approximately 12 million people currently affected. The disease is characterized by symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, slow movement, and balance problems. While there is no cure, treatments are available to manage the symptoms. Dumont expressed his gratitude for the life he has led as a musician and thanked his fans for their ongoing support. He acknowledged the potential challenges that Parkinson's might pose to his playing but remained optimistic about his future in music, highlighting his commitment to performing at No Doubt's upcoming residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. Adding to his message of hope and resilience, Dumont also discussed No Doubt's upcoming residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, a highly anticipated series of shows scheduled from May 6 to June 13. He mentioned the enjoyment he has found in reviewing old footage, photos, and relearning the band's repertoire in preparation. Dumont will be joined on stage by his bandmates, singer Gwen Stefani, drummer Adrian Young, and bassist Tony Kanal, for a total of 18 performances. He has received an outpouring of support from his fans and bandmates following the announcement. Young wrote a heartfelt message, expressing his love and admiration for his friend and bandmate, while Kanal also voiced his excitement to perform alongside Dumont again. The news of Dumont's diagnosis has reinforced the unwavering bond among the band members and has also highlighted Dumont's continued dedication and passion for music, showcasing his commitment to performing and sharing his gift with the world despite the challenges he faces. The support from his fans and fellow band members demonstrates the impact Dumont's music has had over the years





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