No Evidence Links Rucksack Finder to Noah Donohoe's Disappearance, Inquest Hears

An inquest into the death of teenager Noah Donohoe has been told there is no evidence connecting the man who found his rucksack to his disappearance. The Donohoe family's legal representative questioned police about the possibility that the missing boy's phone or coat might have been in the bag, but the coroner and opposing counsel stressed the absence of any proof. Police emphasized their focus on locating Noah and reported no signs of third-party involvement after extensive hearings.

The inquest into the disappearance and death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe , who went missing in north Belfast in June 2020 and whose body was later found in a water tunnel, has heard that there is no evidence linking the man who found the schoolboy's rucksack to his disappearance.

Daryl Paul discovered the bag. A lawyer for the Donohoe family explored questions about Noah's missing phone and coat, suggesting the phone was tracked in the area after he vanished and could have been in the bag or coat when found.

However, Paul's barrister objected, stating there was no evidence of any involvement by his client, a point the coroner, Mr Justice Rooney, agreed with. Police witness Detective Chief Inspector Sam McCallum, part of the CID probe, explained that the investigation prioritized finding Noah over tracking the phone, noting that following the phone might have meant following the wrong lead. He described Paul as forthcoming when questioned.

A PSNI barrister highlighted that after five months of hearings, there has been no evidence of any third-party involvement in the disappearance. The PSNI lawyer also noted, without criticism, that some informants did not provide statements and that the next of kin had not given a statement despite providing important information





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Noah Donohoe Inquest Daryl Paul Missing Phone Belfast PSNI No Evidence Third-Party Involvement Ruck Sack Disappearance 2020

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