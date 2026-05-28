No-go Knightsbridge: Residents abandon area after rise in moped thugs, ram-raids and stabbings

The exclusive area of Knightsbridge in London has seen a sharp rise in crime, including moped thugs, ram-raids and stabbings, which has driven away its wealthiest residents and led to a decline in property prices.

It's the early 2000s. Partygoers are stumbling out of a Knightsbridge club and piling into a black cab, untroubled and with plenty of disposable income - the 'cost of living' crisis means nothing to them.

Nor are they troubled by masked moped gangs waiting in dark alleyways outside west London clubs who are ready to pounce - which is a reality today. Now, there have even been instances of date-rape druggers from within the once exclusive and protected clubs.

In February, for example, Michelin-star restaurateur Vikas Nath, 63, was found guilty of spiking a woman's drink with a date-rape drug after she left him alone with the drink in the rooftop garden bar at a private members' club in Mayfair. As the wealthy masses have migrated east and north of the capital, to edgier party scenes like Hackney or Camden, they have ditched the private members' clubs that once offered them safer nights out.

The likes of Annabel's, Kensington Roof Gardens, Tramp, Christabel's or 64 Knightsbridge are having to battle a crime wave which is driving their wealthiest clients away from their well-polished doors. Gangs of thieves operating on mopeds in the city have targeted elite clubs and stigmatised them in the process, particularly given the high profile of some of their victims.

Indeed, it was Mick Jagger's fiancée who was most recently caught up in the violence which is now a constant threat in the south-west's once hailed club joints. Annabel's is a west London celeb haunt.

But after suffering a wave of crime incidents, its image of exclusivity and protection for its wealthy clients has been knocked Michelin-star restaurant boss Vikas Nath, 63, was caught on CCTV spiking a woman's spicy margarita at the rooftop of Annabel's Knightsbridge has experienced a sharp rise in crime The Rolling Stones star's partner Melanie Hamrick, 38, posted to social media in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, February 11, that she had been 'attacked' by two muggers from behind outside Annabel's - the Mayfair private club. She wrote that she was 'shaken', saying: 'This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel's Mayfair tonight.

Two people grabbed me from behind, and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me.

' It was unclear whether the incident took place inside the venue. But it came only days after the conviction of date-rape drugger Vikas Nath, whose crime occurred at the same private club. The 63-year-old restaurateur was caught brazenly adding gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) into a woman's spicy margarita while sitting in the rooftop garden bar of Annabel's in Mayfair, central London, on January 15, 2024.

The audacity of the crime, which took place within yards of colleagues and customers enjoying their evening at the £3,750-a-year club in Berkeley Square, showed how insidious behaviour and violence has pierced the shield once protecting west London's elite from the wider realities of city life. Knightsbridge has even been dubbed 'no-go Knightsbridge' lately by its own residents, who claim the exclusive area is a billionaire's playground no more.

They say people with any real money have fled the tyranny of ram-raiding gangs and machete thugs now operating in the area, which is home to a string of high-end stores such as Harrods.

Multiple houses close to Harrods department store have been up for sale, signifying a trend in the area Thugs smashed cabinets and looted the store before taking off on mopeds parked outside at a heist on January 20 at Rolex's Knightsbridge store The murder scene after Blue Stevens was knifed to death last year outside the £1,650-a-night 5-star Park Tower Hotel and Casino, which is directly across the road from the famous department store in central London Lowering property prices in Knightsbridge are further evidence of the wider decline of west London's popularity with the rich and famous. Since 2018, house prices in Knightsbridge alone have dropped by over a million pounds, costing on average just £2.7million today.

In January, machete-wielding robbers threatened customers as they raided a Rolex store and took a number of high value items during a terrifying three-minute raid shortly before 11am on January 20. Wearing helmets, the thugs smashed cabinets and looted the store before taking off on mopeds parked outside. The store was on the ground floor of the luxurious One Hyde Park building, which billionaire Reform treasurer Nick Candy constructed with his brother in 200





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