No Mow May Gains Momentum as Gardeners Embrace Wildflower Meadows

More gardeners than ever are letting their lawns grow wild during May as part of the No Mow May campaign, driven by concerns over the loss of grassland meadows and the need to support pollinators.

A growing number of gardeners across the United Kingdom are embracing a more natural approach to lawn care, actively participating in initiatives like No Mow May .

This annual campaign, spearheaded by the conservation charity Plantlife, encourages individuals to postpone or reduce grass cutting during the month of May, allowing wildflowers and native grasses to flourish. Recent data from Plantlife reveals a significant surge in participation, with 32% of those involved in 2025 being first-time participants, and expectations are high for even greater involvement this year.

The impetus behind No Mow May stems from the alarming decline of grassland meadows in the UK – a staggering 97% have been lost since the 1930s. This loss represents a critical threat to biodiversity, as these meadows provide essential habitats and food sources for a wide range of pollinators, insects, and small mammals.

Conservationists are advocating for a broader shift towards allowing more green spaces to revert to a more natural state, recognizing that even small patches of unmown lawn can contribute significantly to ecological recovery. With over 23 million gardens in the UK, the collective impact of individual actions could be substantial.

Plantlife’s polling indicates a strong willingness among younger demographics, particularly those aged 25 to 34, to participate in No Mow May, but this is contingent on seeing similar action taken by their neighbors and within their communities. This highlights the importance of collective effort and social influence in driving environmental change. The campaign emphasizes that common ‘weeds’ like daisies and dandelions are, in fact, vital resources for pollinators, challenging traditional perceptions of lawn aesthetics.

Beyond individual gardens, the No Mow May campaign is actively seeking to engage local councils and community groups in adopting similar practices for public green spaces. Roadside verges, playing fields, and shared community areas all present opportunities to create or enhance wildflower grasslands and meadows. While some local authorities have faced criticism regarding mowing practices in the past, several are now demonstrating support for the initiative.

Dorset Council, for example, has stated that reduced mowing can ‘help give nature the boost it needs,’ while acknowledging the need to maintain road safety by ensuring clear visibility at junctions. Bracknell Forest Council in Berkshire is taking a ‘targeted approach,’ designating ten specific sites – including Buckler’s Forest, Goddard Way, and Jennett’s Hill – where grass will be left to grow.

The council is also exploring the possibility of converting some of these areas into permanent meadows, while ensuring sufficient grassland remains available for recreational activities. Plantlife’s specialist botanical advisor, Sarah Shuttleworth, underscores the power of small actions, emphasizing that even a modest change in lawn care practices can yield significant benefits for biodiversity.

Volunteers at the community orchard at Herington’s Field in Arundel are actively embracing the No Mow May ethos, aiming to enhance the biodiversity and abundance of wildlife within their space. Fiona Keating, the orchard’s secretary, describes the initiative as part of a larger ‘wildlife corridor’ throughout the town, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to conservation.

The overarching message of the campaign is to encourage a shift in perspective – to view lawns not merely as manicured surfaces, but as potential habitats for wildlife. Keating advocates for extending the ‘no mow’ period beyond May, suggesting ‘Let it Bloom June, Knee High July’ as a way to maximize the benefits for pollinators and other species. This long-term approach aligns with the broader goal of creating more resilient and biodiverse ecosystems.

The success of No Mow May and similar initiatives hinges on fostering a greater awareness of the ecological value of grasslands and promoting a more sustainable approach to land management. The campaign’s growing popularity demonstrates a rising public interest in environmental stewardship and a willingness to embrace practices that support biodiversity.

The initiative is not simply about letting lawns grow wild; it’s about recognizing the interconnectedness of ecosystems and the vital role that even small green spaces can play in supporting a healthy planet. Furthermore, the campaign’s emphasis on community involvement and social influence suggests that collective action is essential for achieving meaningful and lasting environmental change.

The increasing participation rates and the support from local authorities indicate a positive trend towards a more ecologically conscious approach to lawn care and green space management across the UK. The initiative serves as a powerful example of how simple, individual actions can contribute to a larger conservation effort and help restore lost habitats





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No Mow May Wildflowers Pollinators Gardening Conservation Biodiversity Plantlife Grasslands Meadows Environment

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